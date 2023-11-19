CFB insider names 3 potential candidates for vacant Texas A&M HC job to replace Jimbo Fisher 

The Texas A&M Aggies head coaching position is one of the most attractive college football coaching opportunities available. With Jimbo Fisher receiving a record contract buyout, do not be surprised if Texas A&M decides to look outside for another coach to lead the program.

On Fox's Big Noon Kickoff, reporter Bruce Feldman broke down who could be in the mix for the vacant Texas A&M Aggies job.

"There's some good candidates out there, Lance Leipold has done an amazing job at Kansas. Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who worked under Jimbo Fisher, has done a really impressive job at Duke.

"Both guys will be seriously in the mix. Jeff Traylor from UTSA, done a terrific job there. Traylor is a former Texas high school coach, a lot of the Texas high school coaches really respect him, I think he's also in the mix."

The three coaches are going to be interesting names to keep an eye on as a leap to the Southeastern Conference, as well as having some ties to Texas could be important for the next coach.

Which of the three coaches would be the best fit for the Texas A&M Aggies?

The three coaches have interesting claims to be the next coach of the Aggies, as it would be a promotion in terms of conference and prestige. If all three are the finalists for the coaching position, the top option would be Mike Elko.

Elko provides a lot of interesting situations for the program, as he's part of the Jimbo Fisher coaching tree. That means the players with the Aggies will have very similar philosophies compared to what they are used to. That would mean most of the players who are on the fence will remain with the team instead of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In terms of coaching, the Duke Blue Devils have gone from strictly a basketball school to a seemingly ranked program when healthy. Just like the other aforementioned coaches, Elko is under contract.

He's signed to Duke until the 2029 season, meaning Texas will likely need to assist with a contract buyout if they want Elko, but all three candidates definitely have some strengths.

Will any of the three coaches be on the sidelines of the Aggies next season?