CFB Insider names 4 ACC schools set to leave for a new home as conference realignment rumors grip CFB Week 5 

While fans gear up for Week 5 of the college football season, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is in a bit of shambles. It has been reported that the Clemson Tigers have figured out a way to get out of the "ironclad" Grant of Rights deal and explore leaving for a different conference in realignment.

College football Insider Greg Swaim took to social media and revealed he has heard four teams will be working together in conference realignment:

"It's no secret whatsoever that there are seven (and very likely more) #ACC teams who want out sooner than later, and now several very solid #SEC sources telling us that #FSU, #Clemson, #UNC and #UVA could be a 'block of four' who leave together for either the SEC or #B1G."

This would be a huge defect for the conference as a whole as they would lose arguably their four biggest programs. While the conference is already fighting for eyeballs as they are geographical adversaries with the Southeastern Conference, that loss would be massive on multiple fronts.

These four programs in particular have shown a massive dominance in multiple sports for the ACC from football and basketball to soccer as well. They have shown the ability to do well and that would be gone unless some drastic shifts happen fast.

What makes the ACC less desirable than other conferences right now?

The ACC is one of the Power Five conferences and has been a major player in multiple sports. They are the most recent non-SEC league to win a college football national championship and have incredible programs throughout both men's and women's athletics. So why would schools like Clemson, Florida State, Virginia and North Carolina want to leave for a different conference?

Money and prestige are going to be the likely answers to that question. The ACC is currently in the midst of a 20-year media rights deal with ESPN through 2036 and the programs are collecting $39.4 million each season. That sounds like a lot of money but according to the 2022 fiscal year, the Big Ten paid an estimated $58.8 million per school while the SEC paid $49.9 million.

In fact, they were the lowest-paying Power Five conference and they are locked into the media rights deal for another 13 years. The prestige part is simply looking at the programs at the other conferences. They are on a completely different level than the Atlantic Coast Conference. The difference costs more money and does not give the conference a fair shake for College Football Playoff appearances and other ventures.

It will be interesting to see how the ACC copes if these teams move on.