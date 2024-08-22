CFB insider names biggest threat for Kirby Smart's Georgia in SEC and it's not Alabama: "They got transfers galore"

Football analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that Ole Miss poses the biggest threat in the SEC to Georgia. The Bulldogs are the favorites to win the SEC and the national championship.

Speaking on Get Up on Thursday, Orlovsky said that the quarterback play will be solid. Also, the transfers landed by the Rebels have Orlovsky expecting them to achieve great success.

“I’m going to go and roll the dice on Lane Kiffin down in Oxford,” Orlovsky said. “They’ve got transfers galore, which has kind of been their DNA recently. Jaxson Dart at quarterback has played a ton of football for them.

"I think their defense, just because of the experience. They’re going to have one person on their defense starting, that’s not a senior in college football. They have a ton of talent matched with a boatload of experience."

Ole Miss has the fourth-best odds of winning the SEC at +650, which trails Alabama, Texas and Georgia. The +650 odds imply a 13.3% chance of it happening.

Yet, Orlovsky believes Ole Miss can have a lot of success in 2024 and the analyst thinks they can challenge the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Bulldogs have a tough road schedule in 2024

One of the biggest storylines for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024 is their very difficult road schedule.

The Bulldogs have to go on the road to play the likes of Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss this season, and Kirby Smart says they are up for the challenge. He described the challenge as a 'gauntlet'.

“Yeah, it’s a tremendous schedule,” Smart said, via On3. “Credit to Greg Sankey for adding the additions we made to our league, it’s gonna make some fabulous TV and awesome games. Our team’s looking forward to it, we need to stay healthy...

“It’s gonna be a gauntlet, it always isn’t the SEC, but especially this year with the additions we have,” Smart said. “And the road schedule, I’m not real sure how we ended up with Ole Miss, and Texas, and Alabama, Kentucky all on the road. So it should be a gauntlet.”

Smart and Georgia are coming off missing the college football playoff after losing in the SEC Championship Game to Alabama. This was after they won the national title in the previous two years.

Georgia will open its 2024 college football season against Clemson on August 31.

