CFB insider names Pac-12 school not in any conference realignment plans as Big Ten presidents set eye on expansion

The Big Ten is eyeing a massive expansion that could shake up the college football landscape, and it has its sights set on four Pac-12 schools.

The conference’s commissioner, Tony Petitti, is keeping its leaders updated on the latest developments, according to a Yahoo Sports report on Wednesday. The report said that the Big Ten has started “exploratory discussions” with potential candidates to join the conference.

According to Greg Swaim, a CFB insider and radio host, the conference is not interested in adding Utah despite those exploratory discussions about potentially adding four Pac-12 schools: Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal.

“BREAKING: There is no longer any need to even discuss the #Pac12's joke of a "media deal", as it's all over. The #B1G and #Big12 are both poaching additional teams each, but the B10 "not interested" in the #Utes,” Swaim tweeted.

And the bad news doesn’t end there, according to reports. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are also considering joining the Big 12, as they are not satisfied with the proposed media rights deal from Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff.

The deal, which would reportedly pay each school around $33 million per year, is not enough to compete with the Big 12’s projected revenue of $56 million per school. The three schools are expected to make a decision by the end of the month.

How the Big Ten’s expansion affects Utah’s future in the Pac-12

Utah Utes in the Pac-12

The Pac-12 is facing a major crisis after losing two of its most prominent members, USC and UCLA, who announced their departure in June 2022.

The move leaves the Pac-12 without the lucrative Los Angeles market, which could severely impact its future media rights negotiations. The conference has yet to secure a new deal beyond the 2023-24 season, leaving it in a state of uncertainty and vulnerability.

The Big Ten has been quiet on the expansion front since adding USC and UCLA to its ranks. While former commissioner Kevin Warren was open to exploring more opportunities to grow the league, his successor, Tony Petitti, has made it clear that expansion is not on his agenda.

“The Big Ten Conference is still focused on integration of USC and UCLA, but it’s also the commissioner’s job to keep chancellors and presidents informed about new developments as they occur,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

The college football realignment saga is far from over, and Utah may find itself in a precarious position as one of the few Pac-12 schools that is not in any conference expansion plans. Utah will have to weigh its options carefully and decide what is best for its future.