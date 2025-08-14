CFB insider Phil Steele drops major playoff prediction for Brent Venables' Oklahoma Sooners in 2025

  • home icon
By Maliha
Modified Aug 14, 2025 12:30 GMT
Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn
Oklahoma is heading into its fourth season with coach Brent Venables after a disappointing 6-7 season in 2024. The Sooners struggled in the Southeastern Conference and won only two of eight league games.

However, college football analyst Phil Steele labeled Oklahoma as a potential surprise contender for the 2025 College Football Playoff during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday.

"Last year they had zero returning starters on the offensive line," Steele said. "They were down their top five receivers at one point due to injury. Well, this year they've got a veteran offensive line, a veteran receiving core. They get their injured players back. "
Oklahoma has boosted its roster with key transfers, as it landed former Cal running back Jaydn Ott in April, who amassed 3,460 all-purpose yards over the past three seasons and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023.

In December, the Sooners brought in Washington State quarterback John Mateer, who last season threw for 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 64.6% completion rate, while also rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Sooners also hired Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who is known for producing quarterback Cam Ward, and quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski.

Steele is banking on these offensive upgrades, paired with an already elite defense.

"Nothing was wrong with that defense last year," Steele said. "They held opponents 87 yards per game below their average, number six in the country. The defense is outstanding. Now they have an offense to go with it."

Another advantage for the Sooners is that their 2025 schedule is more favorable, as Steele noted:

"Last year, they had three SEC home games. This year, they only have three SEC road games. They have the Texas game at a neutral site. Watch out for Oklahoma. They could be that fourth SEC team to make the playoffs."

Oklahoma lands at No. 18 in AP preseason poll

The Associated Press unveiled its preseason poll on Monday, placing Oklahoma at No. 18 with 463 points. This marks the Sooners’ 67th appearance in the preseason rankings, with an all-time average position of 7.07.

After a relatively underwhelming 2024 season, OU's extensive offseason changes are fueling optimism for 2025.

"Everything has been geared to helping our football program be successful," Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione told CBS Sports in June. "I feel really, really good about all the improvements that have been made."

The Sooners will kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Illinois State, followed by a home matchup with Michigan on Sept. 6.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

