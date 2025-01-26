CFB insider picks DJ Lagway over Arch Manning as the best SEC QB, co-host highlights 2 biggest issues in Gators signal-caller

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning will likely get the starting role next season with Quinn Ewers entering the 2025 NFL draft. While many feel that Manning could be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season, college football insider Ari Wasserman picked Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway over the Longhorns star.

On Saturday's episode of the "Andy and Ari" podcast, the two analysts discussed who would be the best quarterback in the Southeastern Conference, while naming three contenders, Lagway, Manning and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers.

"Honestly, I would take DJ Lagway over the other two as a player on my team." Wasserman said. (Timestamp: 2:47)

Before praising Lagway, Wasserman said he felt Manning would be the favorite to win the Heisman. However, Andy Staples pointed out a few flaws in Lagway's game.

"I think the upside is higher with Lagway," Staples said. "The thing with him is that he needs to fix a couple of things. His accuracy needs to improve and he needs to cut down on the interceptions."

In the 2024 season, Lagway recorded 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Florida QB also rushed for 101 yards on 50 carries across 12 games. The Gators star missed one game due to a hamstring injury.

Lagway initially competed with Graham Mertz for the starting role earlier in the season, when the two shared snaps. However, Lagway was Florida's QB1 toward the second half of the season.

While Lagway has gotten early shouts to win next season's Heisman Trophy, Manning will also be eyeing the prestigious prize.

Arch Manning advised to remain at college level for two seasons before going pro

While Arch Manning is set to get the starting role at Texas for the 2025 season, scouts have advised him to play two years as a starter before declaring for the NFL draft. This is because NFL teams want the finished product and do not want to spend time developing a quarterback for the pro league.

Hence, Manning could potentially stay at Texas through the 2026 season before declaring for the draft. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see Manning's progress, especially since he comes from football royalty.

