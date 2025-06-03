CFB insider picks SEC dark horse who could challenge Kirby Smart, Kalen DeBoer, Billy Napier & Co. for 2025 conference championship 

When it comes to the SEC championship, the select few names that come to everyone's minds to win the title are Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns, Billy Napier's Florida Gators and Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide.
However, there will be few who'll be willing to bet their money on Texas A&M, who finished last season with an 8-5 record under new coach Mike Elko. Though it was progress on the program's part, which went 7-6 and 5-7 in previous campaigns, it was still a disappointing finish, given that at one point they were 7-1.
Despite all of that, ESPN's Greg McElroy sounded optimistic about the Aggies' chances to compete for the SEC title in the upcoming season.
"Then finally Texas A&M," McElroy said on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning". "You are going to say, 'C'mon, they are always 8-4, Greg.' Well, I actually think they are one of the few teams, by the way, returning a quarterback this year. There aren't many that are. They are. Marcel Reed is back. Mike Elko's second year. You can expect a possible second-year bump."
Why Texas A&M Aggies have what it takes to be a dark horse in SEC?
One of the reasons Greg McElroy sounds optimistic for the Aggies is because it is among the select few programs that have a returning quarterback. Marcel Reed was given the reins after the program moved on from Connor Weigman as a starter.
Reed started seven games, going 4-3 while throwing for 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 543 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
McElroy did acknowledge missing stardom when it comes to the defensive line, as the Aggies will be without key names, including Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, Nic Scourton and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy in 2025.
However, in other positions, the Aggies seem to be doing alright. They have a deep and talented running back room and the receiving unit has some exciting additions. Also, McElroy believes the team has the best offensive line in the country, making the team a dark horse for the SEC title.
The Aggies will play the following teams in the 2025 regular season:
- UTSA
- Utah State
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Mississippi State
- Florida
- Arkansas
- LSU
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Samford
- Texas
This schedule is relatively not that challenging, apart from a select few matchups that they'll need to make to finish the season at the top of the conference standings.
