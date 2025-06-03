CFB insider picks SEC dark horse who could challenge Kirby Smart, Kalen DeBoer, Billy Napier & Co. for 2025 conference championship 

When it comes to the SEC championship, the select few names that come to everyone's minds to win the title are Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns, Billy Napier's Florida Gators and Kalen DeBoer's Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ad

However, there will be few who'll be willing to bet their money on Texas A&M, who finished last season with an 8-5 record under new coach Mike Elko. Though it was progress on the program's part, which went 7-6 and 5-7 in previous campaigns, it was still a disappointing finish, given that at one point they were 7-1.

Despite all of that, ESPN's Greg McElroy sounded optimistic about the Aggies' chances to compete for the SEC title in the upcoming season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Then finally Texas A&M," McElroy said on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning". "You are going to say, 'C'mon, they are always 8-4, Greg.' Well, I actually think they are one of the few teams, by the way, returning a quarterback this year. There aren't many that are. They are. Marcel Reed is back. Mike Elko's second year. You can expect a possible second-year bump."

Ad

Why Texas A&M Aggies have what it takes to be a dark horse in SEC?

One of the reasons Greg McElroy sounds optimistic for the Aggies is because it is among the select few programs that have a returning quarterback. Marcel Reed was given the reins after the program moved on from Connor Weigman as a starter.

Ad

Reed started seven games, going 4-3 while throwing for 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 543 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

McElroy did acknowledge missing stardom when it comes to the defensive line, as the Aggies will be without key names, including Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, Nic Scourton and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy in 2025.

However, in other positions, the Aggies seem to be doing alright. They have a deep and talented running back room and the receiving unit has some exciting additions. Also, McElroy believes the team has the best offensive line in the country, making the team a dark horse for the SEC title.

Ad

The Aggies will play the following teams in the 2025 regular season:

UTSA

Utah State

Notre Dame

Auburn

Mississippi State

Florida

Arkansas

LSU

Missouri

South Carolina

Samford

Texas

This schedule is relatively not that challenging, apart from a select few matchups that they'll need to make to finish the season at the top of the conference standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More