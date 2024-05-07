CFB insider predicts imminent ACC collapse with departure of 3 schools amid Big 12 & Big Ten expansion moves in recent wave of conference realignment

The ACC collapse has been one of the more prevalent stories in this year's wave of conference realignment. With the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles in a legal battle with the Atlantic Coast Conference, there are a lot of signs that the conference is not doing too well for future success and confidence.

College football insider Greg Swaim posted on Monday night about a trio of programs potentially exiting the conference.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it is extremely vague in terms of exactly what is happening, it appears that the Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina Tar Heels could be leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference. While we do not know when this could potentially happen, it will be interesting as other conferences could fully take advantage of this situation.

Where would be the best locations for each team in the ACC collapse?

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers have a lot of exciting things about them, and the Big Ten feels like a better fit for them. This would give the Big Ten some market share in the southeastern United States and begin to take some fans from the SEC. The Tigers have a great football program, and that seems to be the focus for the Big Ten moving forward as it expands across the continental United States.

Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are an intriguing program in 2024 after going undefeated in the regular season last year and missing the College Football Playoff. This would make sense for the Southeastern Conference, but it is likely not going to be interested in FSU. Instead, the Big Ten would likely pair the school with the Clemson Tigers as an addition to the conference.

North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels are an interesting team, and in the possible ACC collapse, they seem more fit for the Big 12. This is because commissioner Brett Yormark is focused on expanding by adding programs that are successful in multiple sports, which would be great for the Tar Heels as they have a good football program and one of the elite basketball programs in the nation.

The travel is not incredibly crazy for the majority of the programs in the conference, so North Carolina leaving the ACC for the Big 12 makes sense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback