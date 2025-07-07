CFB insider predicts James Franklin to flip Sherrone Moore's 4-star CB from Michigan

Sherrone Moore just beat Penn State’s James Franklin to getting Dorian Barney’s commitment over the weekend. However, the race may still be on, according to college football insider and host of “Locked On Nittany Lions” Zach Seyko.
Seyko noted on his show on Monday that Penn State is looking to flip Barney from Michigan.
“Carter Meadows and Dorian Barney, they’re in the same group because, well, one, they’re committed to Michigan, but two, Penn State was very much high on their list," Seyko said (Timestamp: 1:40). ...
“Penn State made a really good push with Dorian Barney, but things changed. Maybe there were some NIL factors with Michigan there. Barney’s from Erie, Pennsylvania. ... I do wonder if this is Penn State’s most likely player prospect that they’re pursuing to flip in this cycle.”
Barney announced his commitment to Michigan on Saturday, choosing Sherrone Moore’s side over offers from Penn State and Texas A&M. His pledge came after several visits to Ann Arbor since the beginning of this year.
The four-star cornerback from Carrollton, Georgia, was previously committed to Alabama. Subsequently, the Aggies became the favorites to land him earlier in the year. However, Penn State trended highly in his recruitment following his official visit in May.
Dorian Barney on how he can fit in Sherrone Moore’s Michigan
Dorian Barney has previously said he could see himself fitting in Sherrone Moore's defense at Michigan.
“I think I could fit in that defense," He told On3 last month. "They run a similar defense to us. Their practice is very detailed, just like us. We take it very serious over here. I feel like I could just fit in there really good, and I could come in there and make an impact early as a freshman.”
Moore and his staff did a good job of impressing Barney when he visited the Wolverines during the spring. With offers from top programs like Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Clemson, USC and Miami, the four-star cornerback became enthralled with Michigan’s talent development.
“I’d never been to Michigan, so that was my first time," he said. "... They send a lot of players to the league. ... The development part, the relationship I have, and just the vibe I caught when I was up there.”
Barney is the No. 20 cornerback prospect in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking.