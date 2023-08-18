CFB insider raves about USC's Caleb Williams and names his top 5 returning QBs for 2023: "There is nobody like him"

Caleb Williams is currently regarded as the best quarterback in college football, and CFB insider Greg McElroy shared the same. The USC Trojans quarterback tops his list of five best returning quarterbacks for the 2023 college football season.

Following an astonishing season in 2022 that earned him the Heisman Trophy, Caleb Williams is out to showcase his talent in potentially his final season for the Trojans. He is heavily favored to retain the trophy given to the most outstanding football player.

Greg McElroy believes Williams stands alone in the realm of college football. The ESPN analyst commented on his precision and athleticism, which helps him effectively to make immense contributions and elevate his teammates' performance. On an ESPN College Football discussion, McElroy said:

“Caleb Williams, there is nobody like him in college football. So accurate, so athletic, being able to keep plays alive, he makes everyone around him better. And even if all 10 other offensive players are having an off day, that offense is still probably going to get 40-plus points.”

Greg McElroy's top five quarterbacks

McElroy started his top QBs list with Florida State's Jordan Travis at No. 5. The college football analyst said he could have had ten different players fill the spot. However, he went for Travis due to his recent progress.

Jalon Daniels was at No.4. A surprising pick from McElroy. The Kansas quarterback was considered highly underrated by the analyst. Washington's Michael Penix Jr. was selected as No. 3 by McElroy following his remarkable performance in the Huskies offense.

McElroy's top two selection was considered an easy one. He had Drake Maye at No. 2 and Caleb Williams headlining the list, which would have been the popular choice for many. He believes the difference between Maye and Williams is closer than many think.

Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy chances

Despite its long history, winning the Heisman twice is rare in college football. In fact, it's only been done once by running back Archie Griffin, who won the coveted award consecutively in 1974 and 1975 with Ohio State.

However, Caleb Williams might follow in the footsteps of Griffin in the upcoming season, and he is heavily favored to retain it. He will be at the center of attention when the 2023 college football season commences.