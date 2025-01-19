CFB insider reports on Ohio State vs Notre Dame CFP national championship

It’s the game for all the marbles as Notre Dame and Ohio State, two storied programs, meet in Atlanta for the national title as the College Football Playoff comes to its conclusion. If there was a title to this game, it would be “Momentum versus Magic.” Ohio State has had the momentum throughout the four-week playoff, while Notre Dame continues to pull rabbits out of its hat.

Ohio State vs Notre Dame championship game preview

Neither Ohio State nor Notre Dame had the luxury of a bye when the playoffs began, and the title game represents the fourth contest for each team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Buckeyes have never been behind at any point during their three games played and led wire to wire in the first two, often by huge margins.

Ohio State football - Source: Imagn

Notre Dame easily handled Indiana in its first game, as they were expected to. Yet despite being underdogs the following two weeks, the Irish concocted ways to defeat Georgia and Penn State, who overmatched the Irish.

Trending

And once again, Notre Dame finds itself to be a big underdog in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State enter the game as clear favorites

There is no escaping that every matchup in this game favors Ohio State, some by wide margins. Then again, one would be hard-pressed to find a matchup against Georgia or Penn State where the Irish weren’t deficient.

The Irish offensive line struggled with the defensive lines of Georgia, then Penn State, yet the Buckeyes front four is on another level. Tyleik Williams is having a terrific season and has turned it up even more since the playoffs began. If he’s not making plays, he’s creating havoc and allowing teammates to get to the ball.

Jack Sawyer elevated his game to a whole new level against Texas. His scoop and score to seal victory against the Longhorns will forever live in Buckeyes lore. Yet the snap just prior was probably the most important play of the game, as Sawyer penetrated the line of scrimmage and deflected a Quinn Ewers pass.

Had Sawyer not gotten his mitts on the football, Davison Igbinosun would’ve been called for interference in the corner of the end zone and Texas would’ve had four fresh downs at the goal line.

JT Tuimoloau has also been a force the past month and showed the terrific pass-rushing skills everyone knew he possessed.

JT Tuimoloau - Source: Imagn

Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon has played brilliantly and is proving to be a three-down defender who dominates against the run and can cover the pass.

He made several key plays against the Oregon aerial attack during the Rose Bowl. And even though I question his instincts, Sonny Styles displays outstanding athleticism and makes key plays on occasion.

Riley Leonard must take advantage of Ohio State's vulnerabilities

After two solid games, the Buckeyes secondary struggled against Texas, giving up impactful plays and getting flagged for several poor pass-interference penalties. This could be an area Riley Leonard may be able to exploit.

Riley Leonard - Source: Imagn

The senior quarterback has been efficient since the start of the playoffs, leading Notre Dame to victory by throwing the ball or running with it. Tight end Mitchell Evans has turned into one of Leonard’s favorite targets, and no one on the Buckeyes defense has the size to match up.

The Ohio State offensive line had been bereft of its most talented players, as injuries have taken a toll. Yet the revamped line has developed since November and is playing good football. The Irish have several next-level players up front in Howard Cross III as well as RJ Oben, who could disrupt the Buckeyes' game plan on offense.

And they better, otherwise Ohio State will chew them up on the ground or through the air.

The Buckeyes offer the double-headed running back duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. Judkins is a battering ram with a violent style, while Henderson is the playmaker who breaks games open.

And if the Irish cannot pressure Will Howard, the Buckeyes quarterback will have a field day throwing to receivers Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate and freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith, who was awfully quiet against Texas. And don’t sleep on tight end Gee Scott Jr., who’s made his presence felt since the start of the playoffs.

So can Ohio State keep the momentum going? Or does Notre Dame still have a little magic? On paper, the Buckeyes are head and shoulders above the Irish, and the clock finally strikes midnight on Cinderella.

FINAL - OHIO STATE 42, NOTRE DAME 17

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.