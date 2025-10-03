CFB Insider reveals Garrett Nussmeier's 'unacceptable' mistakes as Tigers QB1 after LSU's big loss to SEC team

The LSU Tigers’ incredible start to the season came to a halt in Week 5 as they fell 24-19 to Ole Miss on Saturday in a road game. After four straight wins, the Tigers dropped to 4-1 (1-1 in Southeastern Conference play), having a hard time in the run game without cornerstone offensive players.

Running back Caden Durham and right tackle Weston Davis were both out, and LSU recorded only 57 rushing yards, putting pressure on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Nussmeier, who had knee and torso injuries during August camp, completed 21 of 34 passes for 197 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. However, his performance was not on par with last season's expectations when he threw for 4,052 yards.

College football insider Cole Cubelic broke LSU’s issues during Friday’s episode of “The Josh Pate Football Show,” noting concerns with Nussmeier and the Tigers’ offense.

“The offensive line has flat out not played good football,” Cubelic said (Timestamp: 18:20). “Your quarterback's dinged up obviously, but even he is still taking a few too many chances. The balls thrown into traffic last week were unacceptable on a very regular basis.”

Cubelic also said that the team has a lack of commitment to the run game, saying the team hasn’t given itself a fair shot to establish that part of its offense.

“I think (they’ve run the ball) only 33 times this year … that's not giving you a chance to live in that neighborhood.”

He likened the Tigers’ offense to someone pretending to be something they’re not, playing with flash but lacking the substance needed to win against strong opponents.

“I think LSU needs to know who they are first and foremost. I know what they want to be and what they think they are, and that is superstar quarterback with flashy weapons that can pitch it all over the field.

"There's nothing you can do about it, and our defense is going to punch you in the stomach. And some teams can withstand a punch in the stomach. Ole Miss did. Ole Miss proved that you don't have to go score 40 to beat that football team. So there should be a lot of looking in the mirror.”

Where did Garrett Nussmeier’s LSU fall short in Saturday’s game?

The LSU Tigers had a hard time on both offense and defense, while Ole Miss played a balanced game behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, a Division II transfer who threw for 314 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Garrett Nussmeier and the rest of the offense need to play better.

“Look, Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Every player on offense has got to play better, and then we have to be more consistent on defense. There's many players that have to play their best when their best is needed.”

The Tigers had a chance to close the gap late in the fourth quarter after a touchdown by Harlem Berry, but could not gain on a two-point conversion.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss outgained LSU 480 to 254 in total yards. The Tigers hurt themselves with penalties and couldn’t stop important plays, including a fourth-down pass that allowed Ole Miss to run out the clock.

