CFB insider reveals huge upside of Notre Dame's bet on Marcus Freeman after Brian Kelly's unprecedented exit

Marcus Freeman was promoted to Notre Dame's head coach in December 2021 to succeed Brian Kelly, who left the team to take up the LSU coaching job. Although the transition wasn't entirely smooth since Kelly's exit was rather unprecedented, Freeman has done a fine job with the Fighting Irish in the past few years and even reached the national title game last season.

On Tuesday, analyst Josh Pate discussed the upside for Notre Dame after Kelly left the team.

"I wanted to tell the truth about Marcus Freeman tonight, could this have worked out any better for Notre Dame?," Pate said on his "College Football Show" (0:04). "Remember a couple of years ago, Brian Kelly, he had been there a long time. He's what, the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, and he didn't get fired; he chose to leave. It hurt some people's feelings. It didn't hurt everybody's feelings.

"But they had, as it turns out, his backfill, already in-house. Freeman was already there. So, Freeman does not go with him (Kelly). Freeman stays, and he becomes the head coach at Notre Dame. He's never been a head coach before."

Pate then explained how Notre Dame took a gamble with Freeman, but the team is now in a better place than when Kelly was at the helm.

"Now, three years later, I think we can definitively look at Notre Dame football and say they're in a better spot than when Brian Kelly had them. And I doubted that would happen, by the way."

Kelly, the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, compiled a 113-40 record in 12 years with the program. He resigned just before the Fighting Irish's Bowl game in 2021.

Kelly initially hired Freeman as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach before the 2021 season. However, he was promoted to head coach when Kelly left the program.

Since then, Freeman has posted a 33-10 record with the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman named to 2025 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn

Marcus Freeman has been named to the 2025 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List. Under him, the Fighting Irish are considered one of the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff.

Freeman had won the 2024 Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year for leading Notre Dame to the national championship game last season. However, the Fighting Irish lost to Ohio State in the final.

In the upcoming season, Freeman will be aiming to go all the way and win the championship.

