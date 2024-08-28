CFB insider reveals key Florida factor that can be trouble for Miami ahead of Week 1 clash

College football insider Randy Cross believes the Florida Gators will pull off the upset against the Miami Hurricanes in Week 1. Florida is set to host Miami in a pivotal matchup Aug. 31 at 3:30 pm ET.

The Gators are 2.5-point underdogs against Miami, but Cross thinks Florida matches up well against the Hurricanes.

"I think the Gators are going to win this game. Graham Mertz, I believe, is going to be the difference in this game. The Gator defense will show up, they're not going to impress the heck out of you, but I think Miami's going to be in a little bit of trouble," Cross said on CBS Sports.

Although Cross thinks quarterback Graham Mertz will be the difference, the other panelists think Miami has the team that can shut down Florida and get a big road win in Week 1.

Mertz is back for his second season as the quarterback of Florida after spending four years at Wisconsin.

Last season with the Gators, he went 261-for-368 for 2,903 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Florida coach calls Miami a 'great challenge'

The Florida Gators have a tough game in Week 1 against the Miami Hurricanes.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida coach Billy Napier heaped praise on Miami's roster.

"They have a very talented roster. You do your homework about the recruiting classes, and certainly the players they've added to their team in the portal," Napier said, via 247Sports. "So this presents a great challenge, one that I would like to say we've been preparing for going all the way back to January."

The Hurricanes enter the 2024 season with a new quarterback in Cam Ward, who they landed in the transfer portal from Washington State.

"I feel like I've been watching Cam Ward forever," Napier added. "No, I think he's obviously been very productive. You look at the yards, the touchdowns, the completion percentage, multiple stops. I do think that his ability to extend the play is a part of the game, will be a key factor in the game. But he's got arm talent."

The game will be at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, with kickoff set at 3:30 pm ET. The game will be shown on ABC.

