CFB Insider reveals how Pac-12 expansion plan could work if new man Oliver Luck plays his conference realignment cards right

The Pac-12 conference has faced significant challenges due to conference realignment, with eight of its 12 schools announcing their departure in 2024.

The remaining four schools, namely the California Bears, Oregon State Beavers, Stanford Cardinal, and Washington State Cougars, are striving to keep the conference intact and have enlisted Oliver Luck as a consultant to aid in this endeavor.

"Luck, who's the father of former Stanford star Andrew Luck has spent time as West Virginia athletic director, XFL commissioner, and also served as a consultant for the Big 12 following the Texas and Oklahoma move to the SEC. While there are still hopes in the Bay Area that Stanford and Cal will be picked up by the ACC, there is now a possibility that Luck can put them in a good position should they stick together."

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic shared how the Pac-12 could look if things work out, tweeting:

"IF the Pac-4 stays put, expands, here’s a potential lineup (on-field/academics). Stanford, Cal, Ore St, Wazzu, SDSU, Boise St, Fresno St, SMU, Tulane, Rice. Probably around $10M/yr. TV. Likely gets fifth CFP auto berth most yrs. No east coast travel. Wait until ‘25 for MWC teams"

https://twitter.com/slmandel/status/1690428022527254528

While the Pac-12 should be looking at all potential options, it is unclear if $10 million per year will be enough to keep the Bears, Beavers, Cardinal, and Cougars.

Could the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal leave the Pac-12 for the ACC?

The California Bears and Stanford Cardinal have reportedly been in contact with the ACC, where schools reportedly earn nearly $40 million per year. Furthermore, the conference recently took a vote on their addition, however, it felt short by just one vote. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shared the news, tweeting:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina & NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford & Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75% (12 of 15) to add new members"

https://twitter.com/Brett_McMurphy/status/1690167108825481216

While there have reportedly been several ACC schools looking to leave, there hasn't been much traction in either direction. If conference officials are able to flip one vote, the Bears and Cardinal could be offered a spot in the ACC sooner than later. It remains to be seen if they will choose to leave the Pac-12, however, they will have plenty of financial incentive to do so.