CFB insider reveals "pressure" on Kalen DeBoer to lead Alabama following legendary HC Nick Saban's sudden exit

Kalen DeBoer is heading into the 2025 season with the Alabama Crimson Tide under a lot of pressure. His debut season with the historic program was considered by many as a disappointment, as the Tide failed to reach the College Football Playoff. They also lost their bowl game to the Michigan Wolverines.

Ad

College football insider J.D. PicKell highlighted one part of the Alabama roster this year that would add more pressure to DeBoer.

"Who's responsible for how the quarterback plays, outside the quarterback himself? I think Kalen DeBoer," PicKell said on Thursday, via On3's "The Hard Count With J.D. PicKell."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm looking at whoever plays quarterback for Alabama as 'You are a Kalen DeBoer-coached quarterback.' I'm putting pressure on the quarterback, but I am putting as much pressure on Kalen DeBoer."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Alabama is known to produce many skilled quarterbacks who led the team to success.

The most recent is Jalen Milroe. He was the quarterback during the final season of Nick Saban's tenure, and in DeBoer's first year. While the coaches were different, Milroe did not struggle in either season. He became the leader of the offense, using his strong passing and rushing abilities to help the Crimson Tide.

However, Milroe is no longer with the program, as he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round in April. While his replacement has not been named, Ty Simpson would likely be the new starter.

Ad

Simpson is inexperienced, only playing a few snaps for Alabama in recent seasons. However, his experience as Milroe's backup should provide him with the blueprint to help him develop.

Whichever program he has been at, DeBoer has developed top quarterbacks. With the Washington Huskies, he brought out the best from Michael Penix Jr.

Fans and analysts are expeting DeBoer to work his magic with Simpson over the next few seasons. However, the high expectations only add pressure to a coach who could be on the hot seat.

Ad

Kalen DeBoer's Alabama has an unwanted first

A recent preseason poll may add even more pressure to Kalen DeBoer.

For the first time in history, there were no members of the Alabama defense in the All-SEC preseason first-team.

It was surprising as Alabama's defense is considered one of the strongest in the country. It will also be used to counteract any mistakes from an inexperienced quarterback.

The Tide had four players in the second-team, including Deontae Lawson, who is expected to have a strong season as he is fully recovered from injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!