CFB Insider sees bright future for Brian Kelly's LSU after they ace transfer portal class of 2024 

LSU coach Brian Kelly rooted for his former team, Notre Dame, to win the National Championship on Monday. However, they lost 34-23 to Ohio State. With the season done, there is pressure on the Tigers coach heading into next season. The Tigers had a strong start to the season, but things fell apart towards the end as they missed qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

However, CFB insider Joel Klatt has them ranked the ninth-best team heading into next season. He thinks their moves in the transfer portal this year will propel Kelly's team to a much better season.

"I think this is a critical year, obviously, for Brian Kelly," Klatt said (starts at 8:40). "They need to show a significant step in the right direction. I don't think that's out of the question because they've been active, certainly in the portal. The number one portal class to this point. They have replenished their wide receiver group and offensive line through the portal.

"And then moreso than anything, they get Nussmeier back and you know how I feel about experienced quarterbacks. Whether they're transferring in or staying put like Nussmeier at LSU, experienced quarterbacks are running college football. We saw that time and time again. These experienced quarterbacks are the ones having all the success."

LSU's transfer portal adds are as follows:

EDGE Patrick Payton

WR Nic Anderson

WR Barion Brown

CB Manssor Delane

EDGE Jack Pyburn

TE Bauer Sharp

QB Michael Van Buren

WR Destyn Hill

OL Braelin Moore

OL Josh Thompson

TE Donovan Green

CB Ja'Keem Jackson

EDGE Jimari Butler

DL Sydir Mitchell

S Tamarcus Cooley

P Grant Chadwick

Joel Klatt thinks defense will improve for Brian Kelly's LSU squad

Joel Klatt went on to talk about LSU and why he thinks they will be improved next season. One thing he brought up is a likely improvement in the Tigers' defense.

"I think the defense has got to be improved and it should improve," Klatt said (starts at 9:45). "Blake Baker had a good first year as defensive coordinator, still needs to grow. They get Harold Perkins back, he's had an up and down career after being really good as a true freshman.

"Their injury bug if they can stay healthy, which they didn't last year, that's going to help. And they hit the portal really hard and I think their portal additions are going to be huge for LSU."

Brian Kelly and the Tigers finished 5-3 in the SEC with a 9-4 record overall. They were on pace to make the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff for half the season, but three straight losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida ended those hopes.

