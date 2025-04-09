CFB insider sees "no surprise" in LaNorris Sellers overtaking DJ Lagway

College football insider Ari Wasserman claimed that he wouldn't be surprised at all if LaNorris Sellers ends up having a better collegiate career than DJ Lagway when it's all said and done. Sellers plays quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks, while Lagway plays signal-caller for the Florida Gators.

Both come off freshman seasons in which they were starters for their respective programs. For the most part, Lagway is seen among the college football community as the prospect with the most promise.

Speaking on "Andy & Ari On3" today, Wasserman explained why he won't be surprised if Sellers ends up disproving that narrative when it's all said and done. Here's what he had to say (around the 10:50 mark):

"I'm willing to sit here and even say that it's not even remotely shocking or even surprising if LaNorris Sellers turns out to have a better career. In fact, I think it's quite amusing and interesting that, despite that there's a bunch of really good, newcomer SEC quarterbacks, a few others who are on this list, that there seems to be a direct face-to-face comparison between Lagway and Sellers and I think it's because they're both in similar positions."

A closer look at LaNorris Sellers and DJ Lagway in 2024

NCAA Football: Citrus Bowl-South Carolina at Illinois - Source: Imagn

After senior quarterback Graham Mertz went down with a season-ending injury, Lagway found himself unexpectedly thrust into the starting role for Florida. He started seven games for the Gators, putting up a 6-1 record as a starter in the process, and helping the program earn bowl eligibility. He finished the year with 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in that time.

As for Sellers, he assumed the starting role after Spencer Rattler's departure. Starting all 11 games for the Gamecocks, he led South Carolina to a record of 8-3. He also helped South Carolina qualify for a bowl game, in which they narrowly lost the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to Illinois, 21-17.

At the season's end, Sellers passed for 2,274 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. With some significant playing time as starters under their belts, both Sellers and Lagway will enter 2025 with some much-needed experience to help their respective programs get back into playoff contention.

As two of the most promising young quarterbacks in college football today, they'll certainly have a lot of eyes on them as they continue to grow throughout the 2025 college football season.

