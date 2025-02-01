CFB insider sets expectations straight for Jeremiah Smith to beat Arch Manning & win the 2025 Heisman Trophy

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a memorable season culminating in the Buckeyes' dominant run to the national championship game. They also subsequently won the title against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Smith was a key part of the Buckeyes' fearsome offense that steamrolled opponents in the college football playoffs.

Smith was the subject of a mammoth $4.5 million NIL offer to enter the transfer portal a week ago. According to BetMGM, he is No. 6 (+1,500) in the early favorites list to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

Analyst R.J Young recently broke down the conditions under which Smith could beat favorite, Arch Manning (+800) as the Heisman Trophy winner (7:04).

"As far as Jeremiah Smith is concerned, what would he need to do? Just get back to the college football playoff for one but if he beats Michigan and leads the team to beat Michigan for the first time in five years from Ohio State, that's one," R.J Young said during Friday's segment of the "Number One College Football Show".

"Two, is winning the Big Ten championship and by then it might be a wrap because we might be talking about a guy who's putting up those Ja'Maar Chase kind of numbers when he was at LSU at Ohio State next year.

"I'm talking 1,800 yards, 20 TDs, 100 catches, all of that is within balance for that man. What I'm telling you is, the smart money apparently is on Arch Manning because if he wins an SEC championship it's gonna be difficult to beat that but he's gotta be healthy the whole season. I got Jeremiah Smith right there next to Arch Manning. If you got it, throw down money on both of them."

Jeremiah Smith tabbed to be all-time great

During Tuesday's segment of "The Herd," college football insider Joel Klatt made a huge claim about Jeremiah Smith and his place in the standings of all-time football greats.

“He’s got to play two more years of college football which means, in four years, Jeremiah Smith is the best receiver in football. He’s the No. 1 on any team in the NFL,” Klatt said.

“Smith could be an all-time great, all-time great wide receiver, right. I truly believe he will be a 10-time All-Pro. I know that, like – I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. I don’t want to put too much pressure on this guy.

“He has a chance to be an all-time great. He’s got a chance to be one of the greatest wide receivers that we’ve ever seen.”

During his postgame news conference after the national championship win, Jeremiah Smith already set the standard for next season aiming to win more national titles with the Buckeyes.

