  • home icon
  • College Football
  • CFB insider shares James Franklin's major upgrades at Penn State as Drew Allar & Co. outrank Ohio State in AP Poll

CFB insider shares James Franklin's major upgrades at Penn State as Drew Allar & Co. outrank Ohio State in AP Poll

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Aug 15, 2025 18:29 GMT
James Franklin and Drew Allar
James Franklin and Drew Allar [Picture Credits: IMAGN]

The Penn State Nittany Lions were placed second, right after the Texas Longhorns, in this year's preseason AP Poll rankings. No doubt, James Franklin & Co. appears to be a formidable force in the Big Ten this season, especially after they have loaded the roster with veteran talents and major hauls via the transfer portal.

Ad

When it comes to offense, defense and special teams units, Franklin has covered all the bases. While making predictions for the 2025 season, CFB insider Phil Steele shared his analysis of Penn State and revealed what makes them stand out over Texas and rival Ohio State.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“They're going to lean on the offensive line, which is rated number one in the country, and the running back core, which is rated number one in the country,” Steele said to Colin Cowherd on The Herd on Thursday. [Timestamp - 1:30]
“They've also upgraded a wide receiver, bringing in three big transfers. Yeah, defensively they are loaded, and otherwise, they've got an outstanding defense. Give me a top-notch offensive line and a top-notch defense, and then also the quarterback, and I'll take that team any day of the week,” he added.
Ad

Steele also pondered upon Ohio State's prowess. Even though Ryan Day has top talents like Jeremiah Smith, the team lacks experience.

They have a lot of fresh faces, which will prove challenging for the team's progress going deep into the season. The case is not the same for Franklin, as Penn State has a returning QB in Drew Allar.

James Franklin shares his optimism about Allar's abilities

This would be the third season for the 21-year-old QB who happens to be a Heisman contender in the 2025 season. While speaking to On3 last month, Franklin mentioned that every year, Allar makes some kind of improvement in his skill sets. He is viewed as a touted prospect for the first 2026 NFL draft.

Ad
“We expect him to take another significant leap this year. Most people had him projected as a first-round draft choice last year. He decided to come back to school,” Franklin said.

The head coach hopes Allar helps the team make the 12-team playoff bracket and eventually a national championship ticket.

The path ahead is not clear. Penn State has one of the most challenging schedules in 2025. Regardless, expect nothing less than a 12+ game winning season from Franklin & Co this year.

About the author
Deepesh Nair

Deepesh Nair

Twitter icon

Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Deepesh Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications