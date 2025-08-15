CFB insider shares James Franklin's major upgrades at Penn State as Drew Allar & Co. outrank Ohio State in AP Poll

The Penn State Nittany Lions were placed second, right after the Texas Longhorns, in this year's preseason AP Poll rankings. No doubt, James Franklin & Co. appears to be a formidable force in the Big Ten this season, especially after they have loaded the roster with veteran talents and major hauls via the transfer portal.
When it comes to offense, defense and special teams units, Franklin has covered all the bases. While making predictions for the 2025 season, CFB insider Phil Steele shared his analysis of Penn State and revealed what makes them stand out over Texas and rival Ohio State.
“They're going to lean on the offensive line, which is rated number one in the country, and the running back core, which is rated number one in the country,” Steele said to Colin Cowherd on The Herd on Thursday. [Timestamp - 1:30]
“They've also upgraded a wide receiver, bringing in three big transfers. Yeah, defensively they are loaded, and otherwise, they've got an outstanding defense. Give me a top-notch offensive line and a top-notch defense, and then also the quarterback, and I'll take that team any day of the week,” he added.
Steele also pondered upon Ohio State's prowess. Even though Ryan Day has top talents like Jeremiah Smith, the team lacks experience.
They have a lot of fresh faces, which will prove challenging for the team's progress going deep into the season. The case is not the same for Franklin, as Penn State has a returning QB in Drew Allar.
James Franklin shares his optimism about Allar's abilities
This would be the third season for the 21-year-old QB who happens to be a Heisman contender in the 2025 season. While speaking to On3 last month, Franklin mentioned that every year, Allar makes some kind of improvement in his skill sets. He is viewed as a touted prospect for the first 2026 NFL draft.
“We expect him to take another significant leap this year. Most people had him projected as a first-round draft choice last year. He decided to come back to school,” Franklin said.
The head coach hopes Allar helps the team make the 12-team playoff bracket and eventually a national championship ticket.
The path ahead is not clear. Penn State has one of the most challenging schedules in 2025. Regardless, expect nothing less than a 12+ game winning season from Franklin & Co this year.
Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place