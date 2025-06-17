CFB insider shares update on Sherrone Moore's pursuit of nation's No. 1 RB Savion Hiter for the class of 2026

Five-star running back Savion Hiter has long been a top target for Michigan's 2026 class, alongside another RB target Javian Osborne. Osborne ditched Sherrone Moore's program by committing to Notre Dame, but Hiter remained drawn to the Wolverines.

This past weekend, Hiter took an official visit to Ann Arbor. His agent, Adam McCann, arrived on campus a day before him. McCann has a close relationship with Michigan’s general manager, Sean McGee, which could be playing a role in Hiter’s recruitment. According to On3’s EJ Holland, Hiter’s interest in Michigan picked up momentum after the visit.

"Michigan took a kind of wait and see approach until the settlement was approved," Holland said. "That obviously went through. And now Michigan is open for business. Business is booming, as Mr. McCann had to say on Twitter."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Holland was referring to McCann's tweet, "business is booming," which was posted Saturday night and later shared by UM running backs coach Tony Alford.

Expand Tweet

According to Holland, Michigan sees Hiter as its top overall recruiting target and is committed to making a strong push to land him. This is no surprise, as Hiter holds the No. 1 running back ranking for the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Rankings.

McCann also highlighted why Michigan stands out in Hiter’s recruitment, saying (via On3):

"He (Hiter) fits their Michigan Man puzzle. I think he screams everything they want out of a kid and family.”

Michigan has 10 committed players in the 2026 class, but don't have a running back commit as of now.

Tony Alford remains a key factor in Michigan's pursuit of Savion Hiter

When it comes to NIL, Michigan stands out as one of the top programs in the country. But beyond its strength in the NIL arena, running backs coach Tony Alford is a major factor in attracting top talent like Savion Hiter.

"I think the relationship with Tony Alford is outstanding," EJ Holland said. "It's a long-standing. Alford has been recruiting Hiter since he was a freshman, dating back to his time at Ohio State. So that relationship is real."

Besides Alford’s influence, Michigan’s strong history of developing running backs is another key factor appealing to Hiter.

"I think just the fit at Michigan, the Wolverines history of feeding their running backs, of keeping their backs fresh, having a great road," Holland added.

Meanwhile, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported on Monday that Michigan is projected to land two four-star prospects in the 2026 class: safety Andre Clarke and wide receiver Travis Johnson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More