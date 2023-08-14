CFB insider suggests Clemson to Big Ten is a potential move as FSU tops the list for a possible relocation

The Big Ten will be much deeper in 2024 as the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies will join the conference. While the total numbers of teams sits at 18, that could soon change as the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles are among teams being targeted for further expansion.

College football insider Greg Swaim believes that there could be a brewing battle for teams in the ACC, with the Tigers and Seminoles being targeted by the Big Ten and SEC. Swaim added that the Big 12 could look to take the best four remaining teams, tweeting:

"Difficult to day which #ACC teams will go where, but obviously the #SEC and #B1G will fight for #FSU, #Clemson #UNC, #UVA, #TheU and others, while the #Big12 will take the top four left. That very well may be #CardNation, #VaTech, #NCState and #Pitt to go to twenty teams."

Check out Greg Swaim's tweet below:

https://twitter.com/GSwaim/status/1690458830172475392

Swaim doubled down on his stance the following day, stating:

"Not a breaking story, rather an update on the way conference realignment is Heading. The #ACC will be picked apart by the #SEC, #B1G and #Big12, as conferences finally understand that you either expand or die (see #Pac12) and it's going down sooner than later!!"

https://twitter.com/GSwaim/status/1690783249608372225?s=20

The Tigers are reportedly one of seven schools, dubbed 'The Magnificent 7,' that attempted to break the ACC's grant of rights agreement earlier this year. The move, however, was one school short of the required amount to do so.

More recently, the ACC has attempted to add the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal, who are two of four teams that will remain in the Pac-12 in 2024. That vote was also one school short of the necessary 12 schools required for expansion.

Clemson was one of four schools that voted against adding the two programs.

Could the Clemson Tigers join the Big Ten?

While the Big Ten is interested in adding the Clemson Tigers, there are several hurdles that need to be cleared for the move to happen.

First, and perhaps most importantly, the Tigers need to find a way out of their ACC contract.

That appears to be a lot easier said than done as, unlike the Pac-12, the ACC is locked into a media rights deal with ESPN through 2036. While Clemson is set to earn $39.4 million annually through the deal, SEC schools earn $10 million more per year, while Big Ten schools earn $20 million more per year.

If the Tigers find their way out of the ACC, the Big Ten will have to compete with the Big 12 and SEC to land the program. The Big 12 would present the easiest conference schedule, while the SEC would present the closest proximity to Clemson's campus.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten would be able to provide the most money, which could likely help in their efforts to land the college football powerhouse.