CFB insider takes Deion Sanders out of potential Florida HC job race, shares 3 best options

College football insider Zach Gelb ruled out former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders as candidates for the future head coach position at Florida, with Billy Napier's job under scrutiny. Gelb also mentioned three candidates that Florida should target.

On Tuesday, Gleb said Florida should try and lure either Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Stoops, or Kansas Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold as Napier's potential successor.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Napier has had a rather difficult spell with Florida thus far. He joined the team in Nov. 2021 and has compiled a 11-15 record thus far. The Gators were also trounced 41-17 by No. 12 Miami in their 2024 season opener.

This season was expected to be a make-or-break season for Napier at Florida. However, a deflating defeat has left the Gators in a difficult position after Week 1.

Napier is also the odds-on favorite to be the first coach sacked this season. However, it remains to be seen whether he can redeem himself and Florida in the coming weeks.

Is Deion Sanders planning to continue coaching at Colorado?

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

During the offseason, there were speculations that Deion Sanders could leave Colorado after the 2024 season, especially since his sons, Sheduer and Shilo, are expected to declare for next year's NFL draft. However, Coach Prime addressed his future with the Buffaloes on "The Joel Klatt Show" in June.

"I am a leader of men, not a follower of men," Sanders said. "I lead my sons, I don't follow my sons. So I plan on being here, and be dominant here because they're establishing something that we're going to continue to build on for years to come."

In the 2023 season, which was Sanders' first at Colorado, he led the program to a 4-8 record. The Buffaloes raced to a 3-0 record but managed just one win in their remaining nine games.

Now, Sanders' Colorado has had a bright start to the 2024 season. The Buffaloes beat ND State 31-26 in their season opener. Colorado will face Nebraska in Week 2 on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback