CFB Insider turns spotlight on the “concerning part” after DJ Lagway misses Florida’s spring practice

Quarterback DJ Lagway burst onto the scene in 2024 as he surprised fans with his excellent play for the Florida Gators. As a freshman, Lagway was expected to back up QB Graham Mertz. However, Mertz struggled with several injuries throughout the season and Lagway found himself starting several games for the Gators.

Lagway was impressive in his rookie season, completing 115 of 192 passing attempts for 1915 yards and 12 TDs. As a result, many fans are expecting him to take a big step forward in 2025 and help the Florida Gators get competitive again in the SEC.

However, there are reports that Lagway could be shutting things down for spring practice this season. On Friday, CFB insider J.D. PicKell spoke on On3 about what this could mean for Lagway and the Gators (starts at 2:00).

"The concern for me if I'm a Florida fan, or if I'm the Florida staff quite frankly, is you finished the year so hot. Florida had a couple top 25 wins, vibes are immaculate, we're talking about DJ Lagway and what he could be in 2025. Then you get to spring practice and you lose this momentum. You can't have this, what can we do next? You have to wait till fall camp."

"That's the concerning part for me. You're trying to get all the building out of the way when it comes to spring football. What I will say is, while it's not ideal, I'm not losing a ton of sleep over it because you got to see what DJ Lagway was at the end of last season. You hope he can build on that, but nobody's entering 2025 saying, I hope DJ Lagway can put it together."

DJ Lagway has been limited in throwing activities in spring practice

This report that Lagway could be sitting out spring practice did not come as a huge surprise. When Florida started spring practice in early March, DJ Lagway was reportedly limited in what throwing activities he could participate in.

However, head coach Billy Napier confirmed that Lagway did not need to undergo off-season surgery. Instead, the team is being cautious. Lagway was carted off the field in a game against Georgia with a strained left hamstring in November.

Since the start of spring training, Lagway has participated in most other drills with the team, but with the report that he could be shutting things down, it is unclear if that will continue. Fans will likely get an answer the next time Billy Napier speaks to reporters.

