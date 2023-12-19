CFB insider unveils the only move for ACC, Big 12 to survive Big Ten and SEC's dominance amid reports of PAC getting life from other P5 conferences

The college football Power Five conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12) are heading into an intriguing offseason as things can get a little dicey.

The Pac-12 situation has essentially dissolved the conference into existence while the other four conferences have additions coming into their respective conferences.

College football insider "MHver3" posted on social media about what he has heard regarding the Pac-12 getting life support and evolving into a national power once again.

The Pac-12 Conference being revitalized would be a massive change in direction from what we were expecting to see. If Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark can acquire the Pac-12 Conference and split it into two conferences, that would be unprecedented and an interesting thought experiment.

The Pac-12 Conference is one of the biggest collegiate brands and having the "Conference of Champions" alive and healthy would benefit college football as a whole. This also will help the non "Power Two" conferences so they are going to pair up and be in a good position to thrive going forward.

Would this Pac-12 revival be good for the SEC and Big Ten?

The Pac-12 Conference is potentially getting a revival in terms of college football as a whole. If the "MHver3" scenario plays itself out, this is something that will benefit all parties. With the West Coast not getting too much attention if the Conference of Champions ceased to exist, this would be a huge benefit to get the continental United States excited.

Throughout the season, the West Coast has some incredible storylines and programs in general so having the Conference of Champions available would be huge. College football is more than just the central portion of the country and the southeastern portion of the nation.

There is a reason why the Washington Huskies, Colorado Buffaloes, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and Oregon Ducks all are in consideration for some of the most interesting teams. Having the Conference of Champions around and making it a dominant portion of the United States, college football as a whole is going to benefit as that section of the country is more invested.

College football thrives when there is widespread engagement and interest across the entire country. The Pac-12's sustained presence would contribute significantly to this narrative, making college football a more inclusive and nationally resonant sport. The potential for a Commissioner like Brett Yormark, known for his forward-thinking approach, would be highly beneficial to the equation.

