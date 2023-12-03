CFB Playoff picture if Georgia loses to Alabama: Will the Bulldogs still remain in contention?

The Georgia Bulldogs look at the brink of recording their first loss of the season at the hands of Alabama in the SEC Championship game. As the fourth quarter is slowly coming to an end, it does not look like the Bulldogs can make a comeback, despite a Kendan Milton TD, with two minutes remaining in the game to make the score 24-27.

So CFB fans may wonder how the outcome of the 2023 SEC Championship game will affect the Bulldogs and their hopes of making it to the CFB playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Will Georgia make it to the CFB playoffs despite losing to Alabama?

Fortunately for fans of the Bulldogs, the outcome of the SEC Championship game will not have a drastic impact on the team's hopes of making it to the CFB Playoffs. Georgia is currently ranked as the No.1 team in the nation. And to date, no No.1 ranked team has failed to qualify for the playoffs.

SEC Championship Football

Furthermore, the Bulldogs found themselves in the same situation back in 2021 when they won their first national title under coach Kirby Smart. Despite recording an undefeated campaign, they lost the SEC Championship game to Alabama. This did not affect their playoff hopes, as they qualified for playoffs where they defeated Michigan in the semi-finals and the Crimson Tide in the finals.

The Bulldogs' chances can further be solidified, depending on the result of the ACC Championship game. If Florida State loses to Louisville, then it is a clear run to victory for Georgia. But even if the Seminoles win, the Bulldogs are still likely to be in playoff contention in a chaotic scenario for the selection committee.

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to make their dreams of a three-peat come true

For Coach Kirby Smart, this season could be the opportunity to etch his and his team's name in the history books of college football. There has been only one team, so far, in CFB history that has three-peated the nationals. That was achieved by Minnesota, when they won three-straight national championships in 1934, 1935 and 1936.

Can the Bulldogs be the second team to pull off this incredible feat this campaign?