Michigan's national championship hopes will face their toughest hurdle yet in the CFP semifinal game. The Alabama Crimson Tide will stand strong as the final challenge in coach Jim Harbaugh's dream of winning his first national championship with the team after three-peating the conference title. But the showdown in the Rose Bowl game will be the toughest battle of the season.

On a recent episode of 'The Next Round' show, CFP pundits Jim Dunaway, Ryan Browns and Lance Taylor went into an in-depth discussion about how Alabama could be the worst nightmare for Michigan's national championship dreams.

Dunaway went on to talk about how Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has been unable to produce a game with more than 150 passing yards since recording 335 passing yards against Purdue back in November.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Let's talk about what Michigan brings into this game. First of all, quarterback JJ McCarthy," Dunaway said. "Look at this amazing stat for a guy who got a vote, one vote for the Heisman trophy. JJ McCarthy hasn't thrown for over 150 yards since November 4 against Purdue where he went for 335. There's a reason why tho, he's not throwing the ball a lot."

Lance Taylor went on to say that McCarthy's ongoing ankle ailment has played a role in his average performance for Michigan in the last several games. He was seen wobbly during the game against Penn State, in which he threw for only 60 yards.

But the rushing game of the Wolverines was enough for them to go undefeated and win the Big Ten championship. McCarthy will have to step up his game if he wants to continue Michigan's national championship dreams.

"This is a guy that didn't even attempt to pass in the second half against Penn State. They haven't had to throw the football. They run the football as well as anybody. And JJ McCarthy, I meant not to his credit, but I mean, it's a legitimate excuse," Taylor said.

"He's had an ankle injury and this gives him a little bit of time now with the break between the Big Ten Championship and the semi final in the Rose Bowl. Time to heal up a little bit because this is a mobile quarterback."

In the last four games, JJ McCarthy only had one passing touchdown, which came during a 30-24 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Against Iowa in the Big Ten championship, the QB put up 147 passing yards, but it was kicker James Turner and the team's rushing game that helped them whitewash the Hawkeyes 26-0.

Can JJ McCarthy contribute to Michigan's national championship dreams?

JJ McCarthy now has the chance to find his lost form against Alabama in the CFP semifinal showdown. And he plans on leading Michigan's national championship dreams in style with custom Jordan cleats that he plans to wear on January 1.

But the QB will require more than just style if the Wolverines wish to have a chance at overthrowing the motivated Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide. They are on a mission to clinch their seventh national title under the legendary head coach. Can the Wolverines thwart this plan?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season