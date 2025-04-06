CFB reporter names one Colorado star that's drawing interest from NFL teams following thrilling Pro Day performance

Unlike in previous years, the Colorado Buffaloes have several players generating interest in teams in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter get the most attention as potential top-five picks. However, other players have started to get the attention of NFL teams after Colorado's Pro Day on Friday.

On Saturday, CFB reporter Scott Proctor took to X to report that Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard impressed several NFL teams with his performance.

"NFL teams Will Sheppard is drawing interest from after his Pro Day performance, according to multiple reports: Houston Texans Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints New York Giants Tennessee Titans He also talked at length with Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton."

This past season, Will Sheppard had a senior season, registering 48 receptions for 621 yards and six TDs. While those numbers do not jump out, his lower numbers are more an indication of the strength of Colorado's wide receiver depth rather than a weakness on Sheppard's part.

At 6'4", Sheppard is also someone who NFL scouts few as someone who can fit the mold of an NFL outside receiver. His testing numbers on Colorado's Pro Day also improved his draft stock.

40-Yard Dash: 4.54 seconds

4.54 seconds Vertical Jump: 40.5 inches

40.5 inches Broad Jump: 10 feet, 11 inches

Given his size, his 40-yard dash time was impressive. However, scouts were more impressed with his explosive lower-body athleticism. Notably, his vertical jump would have ranked within the top three among wide receivers at the NFL Combine.

Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard sends a message to NFL teams

After his performance on Pro Day, Will Sheppard spoke with reporter Ralphie Rapport who asked him if he put much emphasis on the vertical jump during his training. Sheppard smiled when giving his response.

"I just kind of put my shoes on and went out and did it."

Yahoo's Ryland Scholes followed up, asking him if he had a message for NFL teams.

"I can do it all. I'm big. I’m just a possession, go-up-and-get-it kind of receiver. I can run routes. I can run after the catch. I can do everything, play inside or outside. Come and get me."

Despite his impressive performance at the Pro Day, it is unlikely for him to be taken until Day 3. Before his performance on Friday, it was far from a guarantee that he would be drafted at all. However, now it seems far more likely he will get drafted on Day 3.

