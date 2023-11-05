Colorado, under coach Deion Sanders, seems to have run out of steam, and the early season momentum has dwindled with the Buffaloes looking to salvage a promising season from fizzling out.

The Buffs lost 26-19 at Folsom Field to the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers during Week 10 of college football action. This was Colorado's fourth loss in the last five games, and the team has slipped under .500 for the first time this season.

College football analysts and fans were critical of Coach Prime's decision to switch from Sean Lewis to Pat Shurmur as the Buffs offensive coordinator.

"Deion Sanders has no idea what he's doing," one fan wrote.

Other fans also posted their opinions, with a few wanting CU to replace the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The controversial OC change by Deion Sanders

The change of offensive coordinator duties from Sean Lewis to Pat Shurmur was met with dismay in the college football arena.

In four of the first five games of the season under Lewis, the Colorado Buffaloes averaged 500.3 yards and scored 36 or more points.

Although the last three games have brought an average of 242 yards and 16 points scored, it has been a decent offensive season.

During his postgame news conference after the clash against the Oregon State Beavers, Deion Sanders finally addressed the OC change he made.

"We're not going to demean Sean Lewis, we're not going to take that tone," Sanders said. "Sean is a good man, I think he is a good playcaller. We just needed change at the time. We needed to try something else at the time, and that's what we did. I don't look back on it.

"I don't second-guess myself whatsoever because there's more to it than what you may know. Let's just trust the process," Sanders added.

Deion Sanders doubled down on the offensive coordinator change amid all the criticism that has greeted that decision.

"I'm not going to disclose all my thoughts, man. My thoughts are my thoughts," Sanders said. "Just know that I made the decision, and I don't stumble or stutter on it, and I'm not looking back.

"It is what it is, and that's what it's going to be. I make a decision to help this team win. You guys don't know all the intangibles yet. You're just looking from the outside of the crib, looking in. I got tinted windows and you can't even see in the house, but you're making conclusions on what I should and should not do."

With a few games still to go, Deion Sanders will be acutely aware that the Buffs are on the verge of missing out on bowl eligibility since they require two wins for this distinction.

A promising season has just become a massive save job for Coach Prime.

The Colorado Buffaloes (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) next take on Arizona Wildcats (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, Nov. 11. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET and will be shown live on the Pac-12 Network.