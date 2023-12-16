The Kansas Jayhawks are in the middle of a multiphase $448 million renovation of their home stadium for the future of the program's football facilities. However, this ambition to improve the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has brought with it a set of problems for the 2024 season of college football.

Initially, when the $448 million project was unveiled back in August, the Kansas Jayhawks planned to host games in the stadium in 2024 despite the west and north sides of the stadium being inaccessible due to construction. They planned to use the east and south ends of the stadium to seat fans during home games, despite the decrease in seating capacity.

However, KU Chancellor Douglas Girod talked about how this initial plan may not be feasible at all because of the complexities the renovation work brings in. Thus, Girod confirmed with Journal-World that they are currently in preliminary discussions with officials of Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, to organize home games in 2024. This led to fans sharing their divided opinion on the matter on X, formerly Twitter. One fan commented:

"Seems like they've been teaching history, not economics. Can't think of anyone else blowing all that money better, oh wait."

Here are a few more different reactions and opinions on the possibility of the Kansas Jayhawks playing at Arrowhead Stadium next year:

Girod went on to talk about how the decision on the location of the 2024 home games of the Kansas Jayhawks has to be finalized within a month. They do have the option of hosting it at the Sporting Kansas City Stadium for the game to be held within the Kansas State line. However, it may not be a feasible option since past games in a soccer stadium proved to be rough ones because of the turf.

The Kansas Jayhawks to face UNLV in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Jayhawks ended their 2023 campaign with an 8-4 overall campaign (5-4 in the Big 12). This made them bowl-eligible for the second time under third-year coach Lance Leipold as they are now scheduled to face the UNVL Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The game is slated to be played on Dec. 26 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Fans can catch all the action of the bowl game from the comfort of their homes on the ESPN network.

