CFB world reacts to Kevin Stefanski’s take on Jalen Milroe

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has had a season with both highs and lows. He's had some great plays but also stumbled at times. All of which makes him a risky pick for the 2025 NFL draft. However, some believe he could be a good gamble, including Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“I don’t see him just as a runner,” Stefanski said at the owners’ meeting on Monday. “That’s certainly an element of his game. God’s blessed him with the ability to make plays with his feet when necessary.

"But he’s made plenty of throws in his career, so again, another really impressive young man, having gotten down there, spending some time with him and his family. I think he’s, again, done a really nice job just throughout this process.”

Fans on X flooded the comment section of a clip relaying Stefanski's message.

"Jalen Milroe is the only QB in this class besides Ward with potential. 36 TDs 3400 yards with lesser plays than most in the most NFL like conference. Watch Mahomes or Josh Allen tape and see how much of their QB play is just carried by their arm talent/power," a fan said.

After the owners' meeting, Stefanski had praised Shedeur Sanders as a “very, very talented young man” both on and off the field. Regarding Jaxon Dart, he had said, “impressive off the field and then did a nice job on the field as well.” In light of this, a fan wrote:

"Compare this to how he spoke about Dart and Shedeur.”

Meanwhile, others hoped that the Browns would pick the Colorado quarterback.

"Sanders," a fan chimed in.

"Shedeur," a fan commented.

A tweet indicated Kevin Stefanski essentially saying Cleveland won’t have another private workout with a QB after Sanders, which meant the Browns’ list of QBs they’re looking at includes Cam Ward, Sanders, Dart and Milroe.

A fan wrote:

"I really hope it’s Milroe. If they can land a top tier pick with 2, a RB at 33, then Milroe, I’d love it. Draft potential and coach them up.”

However, some were not pleased about the idea of Cleveland picking Jalen Milroe.

"If they select Milroe, they all need fired. The guy is an absolutely terrible QB," a fan commented.

Stefanski and the Browns need a playmaker because Deshaun Watson’s second Achilles injury might keep him out for most of the 2025 season. The Browns said earlier this year that Watson “likely will miss significant time” in 2025.

Kevin Stefanski on firsthand knowledge of Jalen Milroe’s abilities

The Browns recently hired former Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who coached Jalen Milroe at Alabama in 2023. So, the Browns have firsthand knowledge of Milroe’s abilities.

“I mean, obviously, when you’ve coached a player, all those Alabama players, you lean in and you find out everything there is to know about the players,” Stefanski said. “I mean that’s obvious. Jalen’s a young man that played really well for Tommy. They won a lot of football games.

"He’s still growing as a football player, too. It’s kind of one of the things we talked about yesterday is nobody’s a finished product when you come into the NFL, so excited about all these guys in terms of what type of jump they could have in their career.”

Last season, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards with a 64.3% completion rate and 16 touchdowns. He rushed for 726 yards and 20 scores on 168 carries.

