Alabama will have quarterback Jalen Milroe for the next college football season. The star signal-caller, who has led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff, has confirmed his decision to return to Tuscaloosa next year. He won't be entering the 2024 NFL draft, ending all the speculation in that direction.

Milroe has been a revelation for coach Nick Saban in the post-Bryce Young era. After initial jitters, he has slotted into his position with relative ease, giving the team another dimension to work with. But his decision to return for another year with Alabama has met with brutal roasts from college football fans.

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe discussed his future with the team beyond the 2023 season on the "Next Round" podcast.

“Yeah, I’m coming back for my senior year,” Milroe said.

But he didn't get the expected reaction from the college football world. A fan pulled no punches while reacting to the news of Milroe returning to Alabama:

"Cashier at Walmart vs. QB at Alabama, choice was obvious in the end."

Another fan decided to keep it short and crisp:

One user tried to guess the reason behind Milroe’s decision:

According to this fan, Milroe had no choice but to return to Tuscaloosa or transfer somewhere else:

But this X user sees a Heisman Trophy candidate in the Alabama QB:

Other fans had one single question to ask after hearing the news:

According to this fan, Milroe had no shot at the NFL draft this year:

Milroe, a third-year sophomore, was eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft because his high school education ended three years ago. He has waited for his chance to shine behind Bryce Young. And now, he is within striking distance from winning a national championship title with the team.

How has Jalen Milroe performed in 2023?

2023 was Jalen Milroe's breakout season. However, he struggled initially after Nick Saba slotted him without naming a QB1 for the season. He was even benched after the team fell to the Texas Longhorns early on. But he came back strong and earned that starting spot.

Milroe has thrown for 2,718 passing yards and posted 23 passing touchdowns. But his real assets proved to be his legs, with the signal-caller running for 468 rushing yards and scoring 12 rushing touchdowns.

His exploits resulted in Alabama finishing the season with an 11-1 overall record and then winning the SEC championship game, defeating two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 4 in the country and will take on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the college football semifinals. Can Jalen Milroe bring the seventh national title to Tuscaloosa in the Nick Saban era?

