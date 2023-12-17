CFP committee reveals the truth behind Florida State’s playoff snub in bombshell 2 page letter

The controversy surrounding Florida State's exclusion from the college football playoffs is still raging, even days after the decision. Many have criticized the CFP selection committee for omitting the Seminoles from the playoffs despite having a better record than some teams that made the cut. The committee has responded to the criticism through a bombshell letter.

The letter, from executive director of College Football Playoffs Bill Hancock, sheds some light on the truth behind the playoff snub for FSU. The letter came in response to an initial letter to the committee chairman Boo Corrigan about the issue. And it highlights the basis of the decision in two points, spread over two pages.

Here are the points highlighted in the bombshell letter explaining the reasons behind the playoff snub for the FSU Seminoles despite having a perfect record.

“The protocol requires the committee to consider the unavailability of key players that may affect the performance of the team in the postseason. Simply put, Florida State isn't the same team without their star quarterback,” Hancock said in the letter.

“FSU’s strength of schedule was not as strong as the four teams ranked ahead of them. As I am sure you are aware, strength of schedule is a key metric the committee takes into consideration,” the letter pointed out.

The letter, addressed to Senator Rick Scott, goes on to state that there were eight teams, including the Seminoles, with an undefeated record that did not make the cut. However, Hancock did admit that it was the first time that an undefeated team from a Power 5 conference missed out on the playoffs. Despite criticism, the committee staunchly defended its decision in the two-page letter.

The Florida State Seminoles: Undefeated yet deemed unworthy of a playoff spot

As Bill Hancock himself admitted in the letter, it is the first time that an undefeated Power 5 team has missed the playoffs. The Seminoles finished the regular season with a 12-0 overall record and defeated the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC championship game, without star WB Jordan Travis. It would have gone unnoticed if all the other teams selected to take the field in the playoffs were also undefeated. However, both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns have defeats under their belts, making the critics more vocal about it.

Whatever may be the case, a decision has been made and the show will go on. The Crimson Tide will be up against No.1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl and the Longhorns will play undefeated Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl. The winners of those two games will get a shot at the college football national championship title. The question remains: Who will take the trophy home?

