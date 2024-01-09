CFP National Championship Alcohol and Bag Policy: What do we know about NRG Stadium alcohol allowance

In the coming hours, thousands of college football fans will fill NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and its surrounding area for the 2023 season's biggest game.

It's the College Football Playoff national championship showdown between two undefeated teams, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No.2 Washington Huskies.

The Monday night showdown will fill the 72,220-capacity NRG Stadium, as both sets of fans will be hoping their team will lift the national championship trophy after four quarters of football have been played.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

But for those lucky enough to have a ticket for the matchup, they may have a few practical questions. Most of these surround the alcohol policy for the game and the bag policy.

What is the NRG Stadium's Alcohol Policy for the national championship game?

Fans are not allowed to bring alcohol into the NRG Stadium, and it has to be purchased inside the stadium. The sale of alcohol is guided by Texas State laws, meaning fans will need to be over the age of 21 to purchase and consume alcohol while at the game.

There is also a two-drink limit per purchase as a way to combat unruly behavior caused by alcoholic intoxication, and the sale of alcohol will stop after the end of the third quarter.

Bag Policy

As with many sporting events, NRG Stadium enforces a clear bag policy for the national championship game. This means that backpacks, purses and diaper bags will not be allowed to be brought into the stadium.

Generally, the organizers ask fans not to bring bags into the stadium. But if a fan needs to bring one in, it must be made of clear plastic that is no larger than 12 inches (30cm) by 6 inches (15cm).

Fans can also bring in a small purse, and any diapers and wipes should be brought in a clear bag.

Tailgating

Tailgating is allowed in all of the parking lots surrounding the stadium. The spots are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, and fans will only have immediate spaces around the vehicle to use.

Any large balloons or decorations are also banned, as well as the use of lighter fluids.

All tailgating apparatus (tents, chairs, etc.) must be put away before kickoff, and fans are required to clean up any rubbish they leave.

The College Football Playoff national championship will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN.