CFP National Championship Odds Ahead of Week 1: Which SEC team is most likely to win the trophy?

The college football season is underway as eight teams took the field over the weekend. The Florida State Seminoles were the most high-profile team in action, suffering a 24-21 upset loss at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While there weren't any SEC teams in action, each of the conference's 16 programs is set to kick off their season this weekend.

Several of those programs are expected to contend for the postseason in the first year of the expanded 12-team field.

Here's a closer look at which SEC programs have the best odds to emerge as national champions ahead of Week 1:

Which SEC team is most likely to win the College Football Playoff National Championship?

#1. Georgia Bulldogs

The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have the best odds of any SEC program to win their third national championship in four seasons. Their +280 odds are also the best in the entire nation.

#2. Texas Longhorns

The No. 4-ranked Texas Longhorns have the second-best odds, +850, of emerging as national champions from the SEC. Those odds are the fourth best in the nation.

#T-3. Alabama Crimson Tide

The No. 5-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will have a different feel following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban. They are still expected to be title contenders as their +1400 odds of winning the national championship are tied for the third-best in the SEC and fifth-best in the nation.

#T-3. Ole Miss Rebels

The No. 6-ranked Ole Miss Rebels also have +1400 odds to emerge as champions. That is tied with Alabama for the third-best odds in the conference and fifth-best in all of college football.

#5. LSU Tigers

The No. 13-ranked LSU Tigers have the fifth-best national title odds, +2000, of any SEC program. They are tied for the eighth-highest odds in the nation.

#6. Tennessee Volunteers

The No. 15-ranked Tennessee Volunteers have +3500 odds to emerge as national champions. Those are the sixth-best odds in the SEC and 11th-best in the nation.

#T-7. Missouri Tigers

The No. 11-ranked Missouri Tigers' odds of becoming national champions sit at +4000. They are tied for the seventh-highest odds in the conference and 12th-highest in the nation.

#T-7. Texas A&M Aggies

The No. 20-ranked Texas A&M Aggies also have +4000 odds of winning a title. They are tied for the seventh-highest odds in the SEC and 12th-highest in the nation.

#9. Oklahoma Sooners

The No. 16-ranked Oklahoma Sooners have the ninth-best odds of winning a title of any SEC program. Their +8000 odds are tied for the 17th-highest in the nation

#10-16. The Longshots

The Auburn Tigers (+15000), Kentucky Wildcats (+25000), Florida Gators (+30000), South Carolina Gamecocks (+30000), Arkansas Razorbacks (+40000), Mississippi State Bulldogs (+70000) and Vanderbilt Commodores (+100000) are all long shots to win a national title next season.

Who do you think will win the national championship next season? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

