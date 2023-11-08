CFP Rankings: Updated College Football Playoff Rankings after Week 11

The CFP rankings for Week 11 have officially been released and are set to create a lot of interesting conversations surrounding how fans view some of the top teams. Remember that only the top four programs will be competing in the College Football Playoff this season so the rankings will be impactful.

The committee has their board looking a little different than what the AP Poll voters had selected but there as no new changes in the top eight spots, similar to the AP Poll.

CFP Rankings for Week 11

Below are the full College Football Playoff rankings after Week 11 of the regular season. Things are going to be interesting as this is the final season of a four-team playoff:

Ranking Team Record 1 Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 2 Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 3 Michigan Wolverines 9-0 4 Florida State Seminoles 9-0 5 Washington Huskies 9-0 6 Oregon Ducks 8-1 7 Texas Longhorns 8-1 8 Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 9 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 10 Penn State Nittany Lions 8-1 11 Louisville Cardinals 8-1 12 Oregon State Beavers 7-2 13 Tennessee Volunteers 7-2 14 Missouri Tigers 7-2 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-2 16 Kansas Jayhawks 7-2 17 Oklahoma Sooners 7-2 18 Utah Utes 7-2 19 LSU Tigers 6-3 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-3 21 Arizona Wildcats 6-3 22 Iowa Hawkeyes 7-2 23 Tulane Green Wave 8-1 24 North Carolina Tar Heels 7-2 25 Kansas State Wildcats 6-3

The College Football Playoff rankings will be the focus of many people as this means a lot of interesting dialogue comparing this to the AP Poll. One interesting position was the fact CFP chairman Boo Corrigan discussed how Michigan's investigation impacted their discussions surrounding their rankings:

"Not to be repetitive, [but] our mission, as a committee, is to judge the teams that are eligible for the postseason. This is not a CFP committee issue." H/t ESPN

It will be interesting to see if anything would change on that front and how massive a shift that type would be. That has not happened in the history of the College Football Playoff.

CFP Rankings: College football's top losers

#1. Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners had a tough outing as they dropped to 17th on the list after being handed their second loss of the season. They are essentially out of the race for the College Football Playoff at this point as they would have to leapfrog a bunch of teams after losing to Oklahoma State.

#2. USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are the other biggest losers as they have completely fallen off the map in terms of being in the CFP Rankings. Neither the CFP committee nor the AP Poll voters decided the Trojans were worthy of being a Top 25 team after their 52-42 loss to Washington on Saturday.

With the firing of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, it will be interesting to see how the program responds from being a favorite to win the national championship in the preseason to now not being in the Top 25 entirely.