CFP Rankings: Updated College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13

With the regular season concluded, the CFP rankings have been announced. The rankings have shifted dramatically throughout the weeks, and with some conference championship games going on this week, only one week of games are left until we see the final College Football Playoff rankings, which will be announced on Sunday.

With the top four teams being the teams to advance to battle for the national championship, let's take a look at the rankings and determine who the biggest losers are.

CFP Rankings After Week 13

We have a whole shift in the top four spots of the CFP Rankings as the new playoff matchups will be the Georgia Bulldogs against the Florida State Seminoles as well as the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

With the conference championship games happening this week, the final results will be released on Sunday afternoon at noon eastern.

Here are this week's CFP rankings.

Ranking Team Record 1 Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 2 Michigan Wolverines 12-0 3 Washington Huskies 12-0 4 Florida State Seminoles 12-0 5 Oregon Ducks 11-1 6 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 7 Texas Longhorns 11-1 8 Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 9 Missouri Tigers 10-2 10 Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 11 Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 12 Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 13 LSU Tigers 9-3 14 Louisville Cardinals 10-2 15 Arizona Wildcats 10-2 16 Iowa Hawkeyes 9-3 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-3 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-3 19 NC State Wolfpack 9-3 20 Oregon State Beavers 8-4 21 Tennessee Volunteers 8-4 22 Tulane Green Wave 11-1 23 Clemson Tigers 8-4 24 Liberty Flames 12-0 25 Kansas State Wildcats 8-4

CFP Rankings: College football's top losers

#1: Ohio State Buckeyes

After losing "The Game" 30-24 to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes have fallen out of the College Football Playoff. They are the sixth-ranked team in the CFP rankings, and that is a major issue for the program since they are not competing in the Big Ten championship game either.

At this point, their national championship aspirations are likely over as they would need multiple teams to lose their conference championship games or Washington to win the Pac-12 championship game and the Florida State Seminoles to lose the ACC championship game to have a chance to continue their season.

#2: Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals (10-2) are 14th in the rankings after the regular season has wrapped up. Their 38-31 home loss against the unranked Kentucky Wildcats pushed them out of the potential to be in the College Football Playoff as they have way too many teams to climb over.

They still have a chance to play spoiler to the fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles by winning the ACC championship game against them this week. However, this loss really took them out of the grasp of the top four teams in the nation.

What do you think about the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13? Do you agree with the selection committee's decisions or would you have the rankings differently? Tell us down below in the comments.