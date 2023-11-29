NCAAF

CFP Rankings: Updated College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 29, 2023 06:27 IST
What do the CFP Rankings look like after the regular season?
What do the CFP rankings look like after the regular season?

With the regular season concluded, the CFP rankings have been announced. The rankings have shifted dramatically throughout the weeks, and with some conference championship games going on this week, only one week of games are left until we see the final College Football Playoff rankings, which will be announced on Sunday.

With the top four teams being the teams to advance to battle for the national championship, let's take a look at the rankings and determine who the biggest losers are.

CFP Rankings After Week 13

We have a whole shift in the top four spots of the CFP Rankings as the new playoff matchups will be the Georgia Bulldogs against the Florida State Seminoles as well as the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies.

With the conference championship games happening this week, the final results will be released on Sunday afternoon at noon eastern.

Here are this week's CFP rankings.

RankingTeamRecord
1Georgia Bulldogs12-0
2Michigan Wolverines12-0
3Washington Huskies12-0
4Florida State Seminoles12-0
5Oregon Ducks11-1
6Ohio State Buckeyes11-1
7Texas Longhorns11-1
8Alabama Crimson Tide11-1
9Missouri Tigers10-2
10Penn State Nittany Lions10-2
11Ole Miss Rebels10-2
12Oklahoma Sooners10-2
13LSU Tigers9-3
14Louisville Cardinals10-2
15Arizona Wildcats10-2
16Iowa Hawkeyes9-3
17Notre Dame Fighting Irish9-3
18Oklahoma State Cowboys9-3
19NC State Wolfpack9-3
20Oregon State Beavers8-4
21Tennessee Volunteers8-4
22Tulane Green Wave11-1
23Clemson Tigers8-4
24Liberty Flames12-0
25Kansas State Wildcats8-4

CFP Rankings: College football's top losers

#1: Ohio State Buckeyes

After losing "The Game" 30-24 to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes have fallen out of the College Football Playoff. They are the sixth-ranked team in the CFP rankings, and that is a major issue for the program since they are not competing in the Big Ten championship game either.

At this point, their national championship aspirations are likely over as they would need multiple teams to lose their conference championship games or Washington to win the Pac-12 championship game and the Florida State Seminoles to lose the ACC championship game to have a chance to continue their season.

#2: Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals (10-2) are 14th in the rankings after the regular season has wrapped up. Their 38-31 home loss against the unranked Kentucky Wildcats pushed them out of the potential to be in the College Football Playoff as they have way too many teams to climb over.

They still have a chance to play spoiler to the fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles by winning the ACC championship game against them this week. However, this loss really took them out of the grasp of the top four teams in the nation.

What do you think about the College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13? Do you agree with the selection committee's decisions or would you have the rankings differently? Tell us down below in the comments.

