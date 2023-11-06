CFP rankings week 2: When do the NCAA CFP rankings update?

Week 10 of the college football season is past us, and the College Football Playoff rankings will soon be updated.

Last week, the College Football Playoff committee released its first ranking of the year. Throughout the first eight weeks of the season, the AP Poll has been the go-to system to rank teams, but now, with the CFP rankings out, those are the important ones.

The first set of rankings was released for the first time on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET, but when will the next round be released?

When do the NCAA CFP rankings update?

The next set of CFP rankings will come out on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

The College Football Playoff committee rankings dates are as follows:

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 7

9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 14 (time approximate)

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 21

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 28

12 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 3 (Selection Day)

Of course, the most important day is Dec. 3, as the committee will determine which four teams will play in the College Football Playoff.

What are the current CFP rankings?

On Tuesday, the CFP selection committee released its rankings, which saw Ohio State as the top-ranked team ahead of the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The full CFP rankings after Week 9 are as follows:

Ohio State Buckeyes Georgia Bulldogs Michigan Wolverines Florida State Seminoles Washington Huskies Oregon Ducks Texas Longhorns Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Ole Miss Rebels Penn State Nittany Lions Missouri Tigers Louisville Cardinals LSU Tigers Notre Dame Fighting Irish Oregon State Beavers Tennessee Volunteers Utah Utes UCLA Bruins USC Trojans Kansas Jayhawks Oklahoma State Cowboys Kansas State Wildcats Tulane Green Wave Air Force Falcons

After Week 10, the top four CFP-ranked teams will likely remain the same. But, after the likes of Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, USC and Air Force all lost, the rankings will look different come Tuesday.

