NCAAF

CFP rankings week 2: When do the NCAA CFP rankings update?

By Cole Shelton
Modified Nov 06, 2023 23:26 IST
Ohio St Wisconsin Football
When do the NCAA CFP rankings update?

Week 10 of the college football season is past us, and the College Football Playoff rankings will soon be updated.

Last week, the College Football Playoff committee released its first ranking of the year. Throughout the first eight weeks of the season, the AP Poll has been the go-to system to rank teams, but now, with the CFP rankings out, those are the important ones.

The first set of rankings was released for the first time on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. ET, but when will the next round be released?

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟🏈
View Full Rankings

When do the NCAA CFP rankings update?

The next set of CFP rankings will come out on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

The College Football Playoff committee rankings dates are as follows:

  • 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 7
  • 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 14 (time approximate)
  • 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 21
  • 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 28
  • 12 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 3 (Selection Day)

Of course, the most important day is Dec. 3, as the committee will determine which four teams will play in the College Football Playoff.

What are the current CFP rankings?

On Tuesday, the CFP selection committee released its rankings, which saw Ohio State as the top-ranked team ahead of the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The full CFP rankings after Week 9 are as follows:

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes
  2. Georgia Bulldogs
  3. Michigan Wolverines
  4. Florida State Seminoles
  5. Washington Huskies
  6. Oregon Ducks
  7. Texas Longhorns
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide
  9. Oklahoma Sooners
  10. Ole Miss Rebels
  11. Penn State Nittany Lions
  12. Missouri Tigers
  13. Louisville Cardinals
  14. LSU Tigers
  15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  16. Oregon State Beavers
  17. Tennessee Volunteers
  18. Utah Utes
  19. UCLA Bruins
  20. USC Trojans
  21. Kansas Jayhawks
  22. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  23. Kansas State Wildcats
  24. Tulane Green Wave
  25. Air Force Falcons

After Week 10, the top four CFP-ranked teams will likely remain the same. But, after the likes of Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, USC and Air Force all lost, the rankings will look different come Tuesday.

Poll : Do you think Ohio State will remain the top-ranked team?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...