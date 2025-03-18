"Championship 2.0 loading baby!": Ohio State fans mesmerized by Julian Sayin's insane arm strength at spring practice 

Julian Sayin is in the race to earn the Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback role for the 2025 college football season. The redshirt freshmen arrived in Columbus in January 2024 via the transfer portal. He had enrolled at Alabama but exited the program after Nick Saban retired.

The quarterback is in the race for the role alongside redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair. Nonetheless, there is a lot of belief around the college football world that Sayin is the favorite to replace Will Howard under center next season.

Fans saw a glimpse of Sayin in practice on social media Monday. The quarterback is reported to be impressing at the spring camp, gaining momentum to earn the starting role. A clip of him throwing in practice has largely fascinated the Ohio State fanbase.

Here's a look at some of the reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"Looks like he grew a couple of inches..," one fan wrote.

"So he finally ate his Wheaties, drank his protein shakes, and dedicated his life to the ancient mantra of quick cals?" another fan said.

"So much aura," a fan commented.

"Is he keeping 10?" another fan asked.

Ryan Day says it will be fierce competition between Julian Sayin and others

After winning the national championship last season, Ohio State undoubtedly needs a brilliant replacement for Will Howard, who is headed to the NFL. The team's coach is looking out for the right fit this offseason and believes there will be tough competition for the starting job.

“It’ll be a very fierce competition,” Day told WBNS-TV. “Lincoln and Julian and then, Tavien. We’re excited to see those guys compete. We’ll chart everything and everything will be a competition.

“I feel like we’re going to need everybody, but I feel like there will be a lot of growth coming out of the spring and an opportunity for these guys to take it and run. It’s one thing when you’re a backup. It’s another thing when you’re actually running it.

“I’ve shared with those guys – especially with Lincoln and Julian, who were there last year – you got a chance to see a guy lead at a high level. This was the conversation leading up to the national championship game," he added.

It could be said that Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are the frontrunners for the starting role next season. The two made appearances off the bench last season, offering them some in-game experience that could prove crucial in the race to decide who starts under center in Week 1.

While Sayin is considered the likely candidate at the moment, Kienholz offers a significant challenge in a battle that will be decided in the fall. Ohio State will look to retain the national championship in 2025 and will look to play a quarterback who can help do that.

