Chandler Jones death: What happened to former San Jose star? 

Former San Jose State star receiver Chandler Jones has passed away.
Jones is a former San Jose State Spartan receiver who had a brief pro career with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.
According to MyNewsLA and Fox News, Jones was identified as the victim in a pedestrian crash on the Marina Freeway in Los Angeles on Sunday. The former football star was struck and killed by a driver in a Toyota RAV4.
The crash happened around 2 a.m., and Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chandler Jones played four years at San Jose State from 2010 until 2013. He played in 50 games, recording 248 receptions for 3087 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Jones is San Jose State's all-time leader in receptions (248) and touchdown catches (31). He's also the only player in school history to have at least 50 receptions in each of his four seasons.
After his football career, Jones returned to San Jose State as a defensive assistant. He then served as the Alouettes' defensive backs coach in 2023 and 2024.
“Our thoughts are with Chandler’s family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” Alouettes' general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support.”
Jones was 33.
San Jose State honors Chandler Jones
After the heartbreaking news of Chandler Jones, San Jose State honored their former star player.
Former Spartans coach Mike Brennan took to X to share a heartfelt message on Jones.
"My heart is broken at the news of losing this incredible person," said former San Jose State coach Brent Brennan, who hired Jones in 2017. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. From his freshman year as a WR, to coaching on our staff, he made [SJSU football] better everyday. The Jet was special. Love you brother."
San Jose State also sent out a post after Jones' passing.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change