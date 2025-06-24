Chandler Jones death: What happened to former San Jose star? 

Former San Jose State star receiver Chandler Jones has passed away.

Ad

Jones is a former San Jose State Spartan receiver who had a brief pro career with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.

According to MyNewsLA and Fox News, Jones was identified as the victim in a pedestrian crash on the Marina Freeway in Los Angeles on Sunday. The former football star was struck and killed by a driver in a Toyota RAV4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The crash happened around 2 a.m., and Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ad

Trending

Chandler Jones played four years at San Jose State from 2010 until 2013. He played in 50 games, recording 248 receptions for 3087 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Jones is San Jose State's all-time leader in receptions (248) and touchdown catches (31). He's also the only player in school history to have at least 50 receptions in each of his four seasons.

After his football career, Jones returned to San Jose State as a defensive assistant. He then served as the Alouettes' defensive backs coach in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

“Our thoughts are with Chandler’s family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” Alouettes' general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support.”

Jones was 33.

San Jose State honors Chandler Jones

After the heartbreaking news of Chandler Jones, San Jose State honored their former star player.

Ad

Former Spartans coach Mike Brennan took to X to share a heartfelt message on Jones.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"My heart is broken at the news of losing this incredible person," said former San Jose State coach Brent Brennan, who hired Jones in 2017. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. From his freshman year as a WR, to coaching on our staff, he made [SJSU football] better everyday. The Jet was special. Love you brother."

San Jose State also sent out a post after Jones' passing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More