"Changed my life" - Emotional Will Howard short of words as Ohio State topples Notre Dame to bag championship title

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard managed a rampaging Buckeyes offense throughout the college football playoffs, and he was solid once again in the national championship game. He went 17-of-21 for 231 yards resulting in two touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

During his postgame news conference, an emotional Howard gave a stirring interview thanking coach Ryan Day and Ohio State for the life-changing moment.

“I don’t have words, they changed my life in more ways than I can say,” Howard said. “Coach Day and these guys here completely changed my life. I can’t believe God gave me the chance to be a Buckeye, there’s nothing like it.

"It made us come together, and it really challenged us, man. We were in a rough spot and I just gotta give all the credit to the guys in that locker room for coming together, and not letting that separate us, but letting it make us come closer. I really don’t think we’d be here if it wasn’t for the adversity that we faced this year.”

Will Howard deflects praise for natty performance

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard completed 13 out of 13 of his first passes in the national championship against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to put the Buckeyes in a dominant 24-7 lead at halftime.

During his postgame news conference, the popular Howard, who was named the finals Offensive MVP, pinpointed the source of his efficiency, crediting his coaches and offensive line for allowing him to thrive.

"Coming into the season, I think something that Coach Day and Coach Kelly and Billy really emphasized to me was completions. Get completions, take completions," Will Howard said. "There was a couple times early where maybe I had to check it down or it wasn’t perfectly how it’s drawn up, but you want to just keep the ball moving and stay on schedule.

"It may not always be pretty, and you may have to go pick it up with your legs. But I’ve got to give all the credit to my guys, my O-line giving me time, and those guys, my receivers. We’ve got the best receiving room in the country, it’s not even close. The running backs did a hell of a job, and everybody stepped up when we needed it."

Despite only being in Columbus for one season ahead of his move to the NFL via the 2025 draft, Will Howard has cemented his place in the annals of Ohio State history by leading the Buckeyes to their first national championship title since 2014.

