“Chapter 1: Tom Brady”: CFB fans left in splits as Bill Belichick gears up to launch his book in May

Bill Belichick is making a surprising transition from the NFL to college football as the new head coach at North Carolina. On Friday, Belichick announced that he will detail his professional experiences in his upcoming book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," set for release in May.

“This past year has been full of “unexpected firsts” for me,” Belichick wrote on Instagram. “I became a member of the media, I joined Instaface, and now I have the pleasure of announcing that I wrote a book which is titled: “The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football.”

“This book encompasses stories, philosophies, and principles from my journey and career thus far,” Belichick added.

There's been a lot of reactions from fans across the NFL and college football after Belichick's announcement. There's a lot of anticipation about the book's content, which will feature his six Super Bowls and his work with Tom Brady.

“Chapter 1: Tom Brady,” a fan said.

Other reactions from fans:

"Modern day version ‘Art of War,’" a fan wrote.

"I’ll be reading this one," a fan commented.

"Not a Belichick fan, but I bet this would be petty good," another fan wrote.

Bill Belichick’s five-decade chronicle

Bill Belichick spent roughly five decades in the NFL, starting as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts in 1975. He became the league's greatest coach of all time with outstanding success.

He led the New England Patriots to one of the most dominant eras in the league's history, with six Super Bowl titles. This is the story Belichick wants to tell in his book from his point of view.

“My life in football over the last 49+ years involved a lot of winning, losing, and more than anything: learning,” Belichick wrote on Instagram.

“I have learned from all of the teams I was a part of since early childhood, from my players, competitors, and colleagues in the NFL, and from coaches and players at UNC and the U.S. Naval Academy alongside my beloved father.”

Belichick wants many, especially within the young generation, to learn from his experience in the world of professional football.

The book is already available for pre-order on various channels as fans anticipate the official release. The autobiography will be available on the shelves before Bill Belichick commences his first season as a college football coach.

