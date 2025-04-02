“Cheated us out”: Michael Irvin hurls allegations at Ohio State as he calls out controversial call from 2003

Michael Irvin took a dig at the Ohio State Buckeyes about their win against the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl for the national championship on Jan. 3, 2003. Fans may recall the Buckeyes defeated Miami 31-24 to win the game in double overtime.

On Monday, Irvin posted on Instagram that he believed Ohio State only won because of the controversial pass interference call against the Hurricanes. The former Hurricanes wide receiver shared a photo of himself at Ohio State stomping on the ground near their sign in the post.

"This is me @OhioStateFB stumping on the grave of that PASS Interference ghost (RIP-my ass) that cheated us out of our (Raising hands emoji) fam (@CanesFootball) CHAMPIONSHIP !!!! THATS TWO RINGS I LOST ON BAD P.I. CALLS!!!! (Flustered face, flustered face, raising hands & raising hands emojis)," Irvin wrote.

The pass interference call Irvin is referring to occurred at a crucial moment in the first overtime of the Fiesta Bowl. Miami had a 24-17 lead against the Buckeyes, who had possession on 4th & 3 on the Hurricanes' five-yard line.

Former Ohio State quarterback Craig Krenzel attempted a touchdown pass to Chris Gamble, and former Miami cornerback Glenn Sharpe deflected it. However, the referees ruled that Sharpe committed pass interference. The Buckeyes tied the game when Krenzel ran for a one-yard touchdown and former kicker Mike Nugent made the field goal.

The Buckeyes won the game after former running back Maurice Clarett scored a five-yard touchdown and Nugent kicked another field goal.

When did Michael Irvin's former team last win a national championship?

The Hurricanes haven't won a national championship since the 2001 season. On Jan. 3, 2002, they defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 37-14 in the Rose Bowl to win their fifth national title. Over the last two decades, the team has struggled to compete for its sixth championship and, in recent years, failed to finish with the best record in its conference.

Miami finished with a 10-3 record and placed third in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year. On Dec. 28, they suffered their final loss of the 2024 season to the Iowa State Cyclones, 42-41, in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Irvin and the Miami fanbase hope the program can compete in the College Football Playoff National Championship next year. The Hurricanes signed quarterback Carson Beck, who has completed 628 passes for 7,912 yards and 58 touchdowns in his college football career. He decided not to enter the 2025 NFL draft to play one season with Miami to increase his stock in next year's draft class.

