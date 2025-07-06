"Cheaters got stuffed in a locker by a basketball school": Fans react as five-star prospect Calvin Russell commits to ACC program over Michigan

Calvin Russell is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the recruiting class of 2026. According to 247Sports Composite, he is the 47th best prospect of the 2026 class and the No.5 wide receiver. Russell had interest from programs like the Michigan Wolverines, the Florida State Seminoles, and the Oregon Ducks.

However, the five-star wide receiver decided to go in another direction in terms of his college commitment. On Saturday, On3's Hayes Fawcett shared a report regarding Calvin Russell's commitment. According to him, the five-star wide receiver has decided to commit to the Syracuse Orange.

"BREAKING: Five-star WR Calvin Russell has Committed to Syracuse, he tell me for @rivals," Fawcett wrote in a tweet on X. "The 6'5 200 WR chose the Orange over Michigan, Florida State and Oregon. He's the highest ranked recruit to commit to Syracuse in the past 20 years 'FRAN BROWN!!!"

Fans took to the comments to react to Calvin Russell's commitment to Fran Brown's team.

"Cheaters got stuffed in a locker by a Basketball school," one fan commented, referring to UM's sign-stealing scandal from 2023.

"Syracuse still has a team?" another fan said.

"Syracuse I wasn't familiar with your game," this fan stated.

More fans weighed in on Russell's surprising school choice.

"Get ur bag kid. Atlease he will get to play in the annual holiday bowl," this fan said.

"Hope he sticks with his commitment, Doubt it though," one fan commented.

"Horrendous decision. Absolutely horrendous decision," another fan wrote.

Calvin Russell plays both basketball and football for Northwestern High School. Last season, he helped the team win the Florida Class 3A championship. He recorded 704 yards and 13 touchdowns for his team during his junior campaign.

Apart from Calvin Russell, who else does Syracuse have in the 2026 recruiting class?

Fran Brown's team has 26 total commitments in the recruiting class of 2026. This includes four-star commits Kamron Wilson (DE), Javelon Cooper (OG), and Jarius Rodgers (DE). With Russell's decision, he becomes the first five-star prospect since Cecil Howard in 2001 to commit to the Orange.

Fran Brown took over as the head coach of the team last season. In his debut campaign, he helped them to their first 10-win season since 2018. The Syracuse Orange finished with a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State.

Brown continues to build a strong roster with the hope of competing for the conference title in the coming years.

