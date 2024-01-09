"cheaters do prosper": Michigan sideline celebrating first TD of championship game draws wild reactions from CFB world

The College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies kicked off in the last hour on Monday night.

After a week of buildup and speculation, fans finally get to see how each team would fare.

The Wolverines turned the opening possession into a score. Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards found the end zone on a 41-yard rushing touchdown.

The Wolverines’ sideline reacted by lifting stools and chairs.

How did the college football universe react to the score?

Many college football fans believe that the Wolverines are “cheats.” This is a nod to the sign-stealing scandal that led to coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended for three games at the end of the regular season.

Others believe that this game is already over and that the Wolverines have won. That's to be determined, however.

Donovan Edwards in 2023

This score was the first touchdown that Edwards had scored since the Wolverines' 24-15 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Nov. 11.

Edwards has had a strong 2023 season as part of a Wolverines rushing offense that includes Blake Corum.

In the previous 14 games, Edwards had 393 yards and three touchdowns from 113 carries, with an average rush of 3.5 yards.

The touchdown he scored on the opening drive of the national championship game was his fourth. But it would not be his only touchdown so far.

On the Wolverines’ next drive, Donovan Edwards again found the end zone, this time on a 46-yard rush. If Edwards continues to play like this during the national championship game, the Wolverines will easily win their first title since 1997.

Edwards is a junior and will have one more year. If he can play next season like he is doing in the national championship game, the Wolverines can continue to have a strong set of running backs which can lead them to another championship.