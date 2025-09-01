"Check down merchant," "Already overrated": Carson Beck's dazzling Miami debut fails to move fans after win vs. Notre Dame

Carson Beck led the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes to a 27-24 win over the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their season opener on Sunday. The Miami quarterback completed 20 of 31 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for the program.

Despite Beck's strong start to his career in Miami, fans on social media were not too impressed with the quarterback.

"He didn't look that good," one tweeted.

"Check down merchant," another added.

Bodog @BodogCA @BleacherReport Check down merchant

"He’s already overrated," a third commented.

Stakit @stakit_live @BleacherReport He’s already overrated 😂

Here are a few more reactions around Beck's Miami debut.

"He is not very good. His receivers, however…" one wrote.

"I want money back on $4m sorry a*s," another added.

"Led might be a stretch," a third commented.

Beck transferred to Miami in January after spending five years at Georgia. He served in the backup QB room when the Bulldogs won two national titles.

In his final year at Georgia, Beck recorded 3,485 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, leading Georgia to an SEC championship. He suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the SEC title game and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Due to Beck's injury, the Bulldogs started Gunnar Stockton in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame.

Carson Beck and Miami will face Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after season-opening loss to Notre Dame

NCAA Football Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck - Source: Imagn

After leading Miami to an important win over Notre Dame, Carson Beck will want to continue his good start when the Hurricanes host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday.

Beck is in his final year of college football. Although he has already won two national titles, he wants to win the championship as a starting QB.

Some also feel that if Beck continues his strong start to the season, he might be in contention to win the Heisman Trophy.

