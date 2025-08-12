"Check his venmo make sure he is clean": Fans have wild reaction to elite 5-star recruit Jake Kreul's major college commitment

Oklahoma landed a commitment from five-star recruit Jake Kreul on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end, who is part of the 2026 class, chose the Sooners over offers from Ole Miss and Texas.
Soon after Kreul announced that he plans to play at OU next year, fans on social media had some interesting reactions.
"Check his Venmo and make sure he’s clean," one tweeted.
"Last thing OU needs as it trends down is a showboat who’s all about his backflips," another added.
"Check his venmo," a third commented.
Meanwhile, a few others hyped Kreul's commitment to Oklahoma.
"Oklahoma just got interesting," one wrote.
"SOONERS are rebuilding after Lincoln left the cupboard empty…they will be the surprise team of college football this year!" a fan added.
"Excited to see what JK DE Snake brings to the Sooners," a user commented.
In his junior year at IMG Academy, Kreul posted 39 tackles (12 TFLs), 11 quarterback hits and 6.0 sacks across nine games. He helped the team post a 7-2 record.
It will be interesting to see if Kreul can improve on those numbers in his senior year before joining Oklahoma.
Jake Kreul explains key reason for committing to Brent Venables' Oklahoma
Prior to his commitment to Oklahoma, Jake Kreul spoke to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about his preference for playing in a town like Norman.
“The one thing I like about OU is that Norman has that college town vibes that you get to see in the traditional SEC,” Kreul said. “You just know game days are going to be crazy with all the fans.”
Earlier this year, Kreul played in the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl. He was named "Alpha Dog" by 247Sports of the Under Armour Next Camp in Miami.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables will also be looking forward to working with Kreul at the collegiate level next year.
