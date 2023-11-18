"Check his watch" "Pathetic": Fans react to Shedeur Sanders' injury that sent him back to tunnel during Colorado vs Washington State clash

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' night came to an anti-climatic end as he exited the game against Washington State Cougars in the second quarter. The quarterback initially was sidelined for a possession play in the first quarter after injuring his throwing arm, but later returned to help set up a touchdown for Travis Hunter.

But in the second half, Sanders seemed to have aggravated his injury, which led to him exiting to the locker room, bringing his night to an end. This injury plagued the results even more for Deion Sanders and his team, as they are struggling to put up a fight against the Cougars.

With Shedeur calling it a day, fans took to social media to react to the Colorado quarterback's injury and the implications it will have on the Week 12 matchup. One fan was particularly unhappy with the incident and went on to criticize the quarterback:

Check his watch! Must be time to quit on his team!! Let's go ahead and give him the heisman. Pathetic just like his dad's coaching!!"

Here are a few other reactions of fans on X:

What happened to Shedeur Sanders?

After returning from his first injury in the first half, Shedeur Sanders took a vicious tackle on a clumsy snap. He took a knee to the head to the head in the second quarter, after which the quarterback was seen struggling to move the ball and make passes.

This eventually led to Shedeur being taken to the locker room where the medical team would further evaluate his status. As for the game, backup quarterback Ryan Staub once again took to the field to fill in for the QB1. The O-line was once again unsuccessful in protecting Shedeur, as he was sacked four times in the first quarter itself:

After starting the season with a strong 3-0 campaign, the Colorado Buffaloes have been struggling in the past few games, and have won just one of their past five games. And it looks like they are on the verge of their fifth consecutive defeat as the Cougars are currently on a dominating run in this Week 12 game.