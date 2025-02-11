Chiefs rookie WR Xavier Worthy submits his name in Texas' history with phenomenal TD at Super Bowl LIX

Xavier Worthy didn't win the Super Bowl on Sunday, but he did become the first-ever Texas Longhorn to score in loss during one of the editions of the storied event. The Kansas City Chiefs were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the most comfortable championship wins of the last decade with a final score of 40-22.

Worthy was the leading receiver for the Chiefs, recording 157 yards with two touchdown catches in eight receptions. He averaged 19.6 yards per reception.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Had the Chiefs won, Worthy could have won the Super Bowl MVP award.

Overall, in 2024 he was a reliable contributor for the Chiefs. He amassed 638 receiving yards with six touchdowns in 59 receptions.

Xavier Worthy's farewell message for DeAndre Hopkins following KC's disappointing loss at Super Bowl LIX

In the aftermath of the Super Bowl, Xavier Worthy praised fellow Chiefs' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will likely leave the team in the offseason.

"I just want to thank the guys in my room," Worthy said. "This might be my last time playing with some of them, and D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) might be his last game. Trades happen.

"So, one thing that really helped me a lot in my development as a man and a player in this league. The knowledge they gave me to learn and keep building my rookie year, I just really appreciate it."

He also took some time to praise the de facto leaders of the team, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

"I gotta give all credit to my guys in the room, even Trav (Travis Kelce) and Pat (Patrick Mahomes), Pat for believing in me just putting the ball up and throwing them; trust me to go out there and make a play," Worthy added.

Hopkins had a similar contribution in 2024 to Xavier Worthy. The wide receiver recorded 610 yards with five touchdowns in 56 receptions. He averaged 10.9 yards per catch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.