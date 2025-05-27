“Childhood dream come true”: LSU star Garrett Nussmeier pens heartfelt message after EA CFB 2026 cover honor

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier shared a heartfelt message after the announcement that he'll be on the "EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition" cover.

On Tuesday, EASportsCollege announced on X that it would feature other coaches, as well as active and former players, including Jeremiah Smith and Tim Tebow. The game will be released on July 10 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Fans can pre-order the game ahead of its launch day.

"Powerhouse programs. Real World Coaches. Electric Traditions. Experience it all in #CFB26. Coming July 10. Pre-Order Now," EASportsCollege tweeted.

Nussmeier reacted to the reveal on his Instagram story. A fan made a cover for the quarterback and requested that EA Sports put the LSU star on the cover by himself.

"Just give us Nuss on the cover of EA College Football 26," a fan wrote.

The QB reposted the fan-made cover and admitted that it was his childhood dream to be on the cover of a college football video game.

"Childhood dream come true. All things are possible through HIM!" Nussmeier posted, adding an emoji.

Garrett Nussmeier reposting a fan-made cover on Instagram (Image credit: Instagram/@garrettnussmeier)

EA Sports' decision to feature the LSU star on the "EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition" comes after he performed well last year. He finished fifth in the league in passing yards with 337 completions for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns. The QB also led the Tigers to a 9-4 record and qualified for a bowl game.

On Dec. 31, he led the Tigers to a 44-31 win against the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl. The LSU star completed 24 of 34 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

EA Sports College Football 26 will be the last game of the series to feature Garrett Nussmeier

The "EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition" will be the last time the quarterback appears in the video game series.

Garrett Nussmeier will enter his senior year this upcoming season and is expected to leave LSU and declare for the 2026 NFL draft. He had an option to join the 2025 NFL draft class but decided to stay with the Tigers for another year.

EA Sports is unlikely to have him playable in next year's game, as they will have a new roster ahead of the season. He aims to have his best year of college football, becoming a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft and featured in Madden NFL 27.

